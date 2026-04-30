12 Rescued Chibok Girls Make History, As AUN Graduation Marks Triumph Over Terror

Daji Sani in Yola

The American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, will host a landmark graduation ceremony on May 9, 2026, as 12 rescued Chibok girls receive degrees, turning a symbol of national tragedy into one of resilience and academic victory.

AUN President, Dr. DeWayne Frazier, announced the historic milestone during a media briefing at AUN in Yola, Adamawa State capital, ahead of the ceremony.

He described the event as one of the most emotional and defining moments in the university’s history, signaling a major defeat for Boko Haram’s anti-education campaign.

“When these 12 girls walk across that stage, it will be deeply symbolic. For years, the world cried ‘Bring Back Our Girls.’ On May 9, we are not just bringing them back, we are sending them forth as educated, empowered women ready to shape the future. Boko Haram lost. Education won,” Frazier said.

He said a renowned CNN journalist, Stephanie Busari, whose “proof of life” report on the Chibok girls drew global attention, will deliver the keynote address. Dr. Frazier said her presence recognizes the role of journalism in keeping the Chibok cause in the global spotlight.

The president also highlighted AUN’s transformation over the past three years under his leadership.

He revealed that the university has achieved the largest enrollment growth in its history after recovering from COVID-19 disruptions, leadership changes and financial strain.

According to Frazier, AUN’s revival is anchored on a student-centred model built on accessibility and innovation.

He noted that more than 30 per cent of students now benefit from scholarships, pushing back against the perception that the university serves only the elite.

“AUN is for everybody. Our founder’s vision was never to build a school for the privileged few, but a university that changes lives,” he said.

Technology investment has been a major pillar of the turnaround. Frazier announced partnerships with Huawei and MTN that will deliver one-gigabyte-per-second internet, AI-enabled learning systems, smart classrooms, and expanded digital teaching hubs.

Students have also built “AUN 360,” Nigeria’s first university lifestyle app integrating transport, food delivery, campus navigation, and an AI assistant called “Ask Stanley.”

Frazier added that AUN has cleared COVID-era debts, restructured loans, and restored fiscal stability without external bailout funding.

The university has expanded facilities including the solar-powered Giants Bank recreational complex, Brian Deaver Tennis Courts, new hostels, and health services.

New global partnerships with institutions in London, Spain, Rome and Sharjah will give students exchange opportunities at local tuition rates, while vocational programmes and community outreach continue to grow across Adamawa.