IAC 4.0 Set for Lagos, to Spotlight Resilience and Identity

The fourth edition of the Imperfectly Awesome Conversations Summit (IAC 4.0) is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the MUSON Centre in Lagos.

Organisers say this year’s summit will adopt a more structured format, with a focus on addressing issues of identity, resilience, and personal growth, while encouraging practical outcomes.

Convened by marketing and communications expert Omotola Bamigbaiye, the platform has grown from a literary project into an annual event centred on authenticity and lived experiences.

The programme will feature two panel discussions focusing on resilience and tenacity, as well as authenticity and identity in leadership and everyday life.

A new addition to this year’s edition is the IAC Awards, which will recognise individuals and organisations for impact and consistency in their respective fields.

Speakers expected at the summit include Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of Airtel Africa Foundation; Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director at Rain Oil Limited; Hon. Mojisola Meranda, Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; Moremi Ojudu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-West); O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement and New Media and others.

According to the organisers, discussions will centre on governance, inclusion, adaptability, and sustainable leadership, with participants expected to share practical insights drawn from personal and professional experiences.

The summit will also address themes such as mental well-being, inclusion, and the need to translate ideas into measurable impact.