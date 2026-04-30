NISO, WAPP Set for Phase 2 of West Africa’s Power Grids Alignment Plan

• Nigeria positions as stabilising anchor within regional network

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) and the West African Power Pool (WAPP) have advanced technical and operational coordination ahead of the second phase of regional grid synchronisation, following a high-level working visit to the National Control Centre (NCC) Osogbo.

The engagement focused on detailed system studies, operational protocols, and readiness assessments required for the June 2026 synchronisation milestone, which aims to deepen real-time interconnection of national grids within the West African power system, a statement by NISO said yesterday.

Speaking during the session, the Executive Director, System Operation, NISO, Nafisatu Ali, said the transition from loosely coupled bilateral exchanges to a synchronised grid architecture requires strict adherence to unified operational standards.

According to her, these include frequency control, voltage stability, spinning reserve adequacy, and contingency management across interconnected systems.

She noted that the NCC remains central to these operations, providing real-time supervisory control and dispatch through its SCADA/EMS platform, while coordinating system balancing, outage scheduling, and grid security within Nigeria and across WAPP interconnections.

According to her, the synchronisation process demands alignment of grid codes, protection schemes, and operational procedures among member states, as well as robust communication infrastructure to support dynamic data exchange and coordinated dispatch.

“The NCC is responsible for maintaining system frequency within acceptable operational limits, ensuring voltage profiles are stable across transmission corridors, and coordinating both planned and forced outages to minimize system disturbances,” she said.

Ali further highlighted the strategic importance of cross-border transmission infrastructure, particularly the Ikeja West–Sakété 330kV line, which serves as a major synchronous link between Nigeria and the Benin Republic, forming a critical backbone for power exchange and regional load balancing.

She explained that Nigeria’s grid is increasingly being positioned as a stabilising anchor within the WAPP network, given its generation capacity, transmission reach, and role in frequency support services across interconnected systems.

With the operationalisation of NISO under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)-aligned electricity market framework, she added that the NCC has assumed expanded responsibilities, including real-time system security assessment, ancillary services coordination, and cross-border energy accounting.

NISO also disclosed ongoing investments in grid modernisation, particularly the deployment of an upgraded SCADA/EMS system designed to enhance situational awareness, automate contingency analysis, and enable faster response to grid disturbances. The development of a new national control centre facility, it said, is also underway to support redundancy, scalability, and resilience in system operations.

On synchronisation readiness, the organisation reported progress in dynamic simulations, stability studies, and trial synchronisation exercises with neighbouring control areas, aimed at validating system response under interconnected operating conditions.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting delegation, WAPP Secretary General, Abdoulaye Diaw, emphasised the need for sustained technical discipline and compliance with regional operational standards to ensure seamless grid synchronization.

He commended NISO’s efforts in strengthening system operations and urged continued investment in infrastructure, capacity building, and coordination mechanisms critical to the success of Phase II.

As part of the visit, the Acting General Manager, NCC Osogbo, Umor Emmanuel, delivered a technical presentation outlining the centre’s operational architecture, including its role in Automatic Generation Control (AGC), load frequency control, and its interface with regional dispatch centres.

The WAPP delegation included senior technical officials including: Oumar Diaw, Julius Abayatéye, Norbert Kindadoussi, and Issoufou Rouga, who participated in system review sessions and operational briefings.

Earlier, the delegation visited the Lagos operations regional office, where preliminary coordination activities and system readiness checks were conducted ahead of the second synchronisation test.