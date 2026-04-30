For His Contribution to Air Transport, IATA Names Keyamo Among Africa’s Top Four Aviators

• Minister calls for stronger collaboration to advance aviation safety

•Seeks full implementation of open skies initiative

Emmanuel Addeh and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has been named among ‘Africa’s Top Four Aviators’ by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in recognition of his contribution to the aviation sector in the continent.

The recognition of the minister into the elite group was announced at a special session of the ongoing IATA Focus Africa Conference in Addis Ababa by the association’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi.

IATA’s recognition of individuals as top aviators is essentially a high-level endorsement of their influence and contribution to the continent’s aviation sector.

It signifies that such individuals are regarded as key figures shaping the direction of the industry, often occupying leadership roles such as airline executives, regulators, or aviation specialists whose decisions have wide-ranging impact.

According to Alawadhi, the honour reflects Keyamo’s strategic policy direction, reform efforts, and commitment to aligning Nigeria’s aviation sector with global standards.

“This recognition reflects purposeful leadership, bold reforms, and measurable progress. Nigeria’s aviation sector is clearly on a transformative path,” Alawadhi stated.

The IATA vice president noted that the minister’s proactive engagement with global stakeholders and swift resolution of longstanding industry challenges have significantly improved investor confidence and operational stability within Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem.

He highlighted the country’s implementation of the Cape Town Convention and the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) framework, as well as its 91.4 per cent score in safety oversight by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), placing Nigeria among Africa’s highest-performing aviation markets.

Alawadhi added that engagement with international stakeholders and steps taken to resolve longstanding industry challenges have strengthened investor confidence and improved operational stability in the sector.

Also recognised alongside Keyamo were: Teresia Mbaika Malokwe, Principal Secretary in Kenya’s State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development; Poppy Khosa, Director of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive of the South African Civil Aviation Authority; and Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

The listing reflected IATA’s focus on highlighting leadership and measurable progress across Africa’s aviation landscape, with Keyamo’s inclusion pointing to Nigeria’s growing role in shaping the sector’s development.

Meanwhile, Keyamo has called for stronger collaboration among African nations to advance aviation safety, enhance connectivity, and improve operational efficiency across the continent.

Delivering a goodwill message at the IATA Focus Africa Conference taking place in Addis Ababa, the minister emphasised that Africa stands at a defining moment in its aviation evolution, with vast untapped potential despite its relatively small share of global air traffic.

Addressing participants, including representatives of IATA, aviation leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, Keyamo commended IATA for convening the conference under the theme: “Elevating Aviation Safety, Connectivity and Operational Efficiency in Africa.”

Keyamo, in a statement yesterday issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Tunde Moshood, said that the theme aligned with the critical priorities required to unlock sustainable growth within Africa’s aviation sector.

“Africa, with a population of over 1.4 billion people and a growing middle class, presents immense opportunities for aviation growth. The gap in global air traffic share is not a limitation, but an opportunity for expansion and innovation,” the minister stated.

Highlighting safety as the foundation of the aviation industry, Keyamo reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening regulatory frameworks, complying with global best practices, and deepening collaboration with international partners to ensure a robust and reliable aviation system.

On connectivity, the minister stressed the urgent need to improve intra-African air links to drive trade, tourism, and regional integration, in line with continental aspirations and frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). He called for the removal of barriers, harmonisation of policies, and full implementation of open skies initiatives across Africa.

Speaking further, Keyamo underscored the importance of operational efficiency, pointing to infrastructure modernisation, digital transformation, enhanced air navigation services, and streamlined regulatory processes as key drivers of competitiveness in the global aviation landscape.

“Efficiency is not only about reducing costs; it is about improving passenger experience and positioning African aviation to compete globally,” he added.

The minister reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to fostering partnerships with governments, industry stakeholders, and development partners to accelerate progress and ensure sustainable aviation growth across the continent.

He urged participants to prioritise actionable outcomes from the conference deliberations, noting that the future of African aviation depends on the collective ability to translate discussions into measurable results.

Keyamo also commended Ethiopian Airlines for sponsoring the conference and expressed appreciation to the government of Ethiopia for its warm hospitality.

The IATA Focus Africa Conference continues to serve as a strategic platform for advancing dialogue and shaping policies that will drive the transformation of Africa’s aviation sector.