Oluchi Chibuzor

Greenplinth Africa Africa has announced that it has entered into a $10 billion manufacturing agreement with Allgreen Energy NV to boost clean cookstoves Manufacturing in the country.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony in Lagos, yesterday, the GCEO, Greenplinth Africa Africa, Dr. Olawale Akinwumi, said that more than 950 million Africans lack access to clean cooking out of which over 180 million Nigerians are counted.

He noted that a definite journey for a determined and uncompromising delivery of clean and efficient cooking technologies for women, households in Nigeria and Africa starts today and now.

According to him, “The 80M Clean Cookstoves Project is our Agenda 2030, starting today. We call on this Distinguished Audience to see this Agenda 2030 as our collective Mission. Today, we will be signing a Manufacturing Agreement with Allgreen Energy NV for the first 24 Million Clean Cookstoves. We are also pleased to announce that Allgreen Energy NV and its partners will be supporting the 80M Clean Cookstoves Project in Nigeria with an investment of 10 Billion USD within the next 18 months.”

Speaking, the SA to Lagos Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titilayo Oshodi, revealed that when the improved cookstove intervention was introduced, the results were both measurable and transformative. “Fuel consumption dropped dramatically from 10 kilograms of firewood per day to approximately 1.37 kilograms of briquettes, representing an efficiency improvement of over 85 percent. This is not a marginal gain; it is a structural shift in household energy use,” she said.