CBN Urges Students to Master Money Skills as Economic Landscape Evolves

James Emejo and Mariam Adedokun in Abuja





Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has intensified its push for early financial literacy, urging secondary school students to treat money management as a vital life skill in today’s rapidly changing economy.

Speaking in Abuja at the 2026 edition of Global Money Week, CBN’s Director, Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion Department, Mrs. Aisha Isa Olatinwo, stressed that understanding how money worked was no longer optional for young Nigerians.

She said, “In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, financial literacy is no longer optional; it is essential,” explaining that the ability to make informed financial decisions is crucial for personal growth, family stability, and national economic development.

Olatinwo stressed that equipping young people with sound financial knowledge early in life would position them to navigate economic realities more effectively.

She added that open conversations about money remained critical to breaking misconceptions and building confidence.

The CBN director said, “When we talk about money, we break down misconceptions, build confidence, and prepare ourselves for a more secure financial future.”

She also highlighted several initiatives introduced by the central bank to deepen financial awareness among Nigerians, particularly youths.

They included the Bank Consumer Education Series and the “Sabi Money” e-learning platform, both designed to provide practical knowledge on money management and encourage peer-to-peer learning.

According to her, activities lined up for this year’s campaign are tailored to instil responsible financial habits among young people.

She added that the outreach would extend beyond students to include parents, traders, and grassroots communities nationwide.

Olatinwo urged participants to rethink their perception of money, encouraging a shift from consumption to investment.

“Let’s not see money merely as something to spend. View it as a tool for investment. When you invest, the returns can then be spent. That is how wealth is built,” she advised.

Earlier, CBN Head, Consumer Education and Evaluation Division, Mr. Amuwa Nelson, described Global Money Week as a global initiative aimed at equipping young people with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make responsible financial decisions.

He explained that this year’s financial literacy fair was designed to provide hands-on experience in budgeting, saving, and spending wisely, while also exposing participants to financial opportunities available to them.

Speaking on the theme, “Smart Money Talks,” Nelson said it promoted open dialogue about finances as a pathway to better decision-making. He stated that asking questions, sharing ideas, and learning from others were essential steps towards building a secure financial future.

He added that participants would have the opportunity to interact directly with financial institutions, explore youth-focused financial products, and gain insights that would shape their financial choices both now and in the years ahead.