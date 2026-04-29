UK Launches Creative Fund to Strengthen Nigeria’s Film, Fashion, Music Industries

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The UK-Nigeria Tech Hub has unveiled a new Creative Fund aimed at boosting local production capacity across Nigeria’s film, fashion, and music industries.

The initiative, backed by the UK Government, is designed to address critical gaps in technical skills, infrastructure, and access to modern production tools within Nigeria’s creative sector.

The fund aligns with the goals of the UK-Nigeria Economic Transformation and Investment Partnership (ETIP) Creatives Working Group, launched in 2025, and follows commitments made during Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom in March 2026.

Speaking on the launch, Director of the Tech Hub, Oyinkansola Akintola-Bello, said the initiative represents a shift from policy discussions to practical action.

She noted that while Nigeria’s creative industry already contributes significantly to the economy, more support is needed to enable creatives to produce high-quality work locally rather than outsourcing key technical processes abroad.

Funded under the UK’s Digital Access Programme and implemented by Tech4Dev, the Creative Fund draws on findings from a 2024 study of Nigeria’s creative ecosystem.

The research revealed that the sector employs about 4.2 million people and contributes roughly $3 billion annually to the country’s GDP, despite facing structural challenges.

These challenges include limited access to formal financing, heavy reliance on self-taught skills, and the outsourcing of high-value technical work outside Nigeria.

The fund will support projects across film, fashion, and music, particularly those with strong potential for scalability, job creation, and local impact.

It will also help cover technical gaps by funding access to specialists such as visual effects artists, sound engineers, and post-production experts, as well as digital tools like content delivery systems and AI-powered production technologies.

Country Manager for Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa at Tech4Dev, Abraham Akpan, emphasized the initiative prioritizes inclusion by supporting women-led and youth-driven ventures, as well as underrepresented groups in the creative economy.

He added that the fund is intended to ensure Nigeria’s creative growth is backed by sustainable local talent and infrastructure.

Applications for the Creative Fund are currently open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Eligible applicants include creative companies, studios, production houses, fashion enterprises, and music labels with clearly defined technical needs and a commitment to co-investment.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s creative value chain and position the country as a hub for high-quality, locally produced creative content.