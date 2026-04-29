Oando Receives NIPetE Officials, Says Localisation Key to Global Competitiveness

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Oando, one of Africa’s leading integrated energy solutions companies, has received officials of the Nigerian Institution of Petroleum Engineers (NIPetE) on a visit to its Lagos head office.

The meeting focused on local capacity development, technology adoption, and Nigeria’s competitiveness, with Managing Director, Oando Energy Resources (OER), Dr. Alex Irune emphasising that “globalisation is localisation.”

The engagement, a statement from Oando said, provided a platform for both organisations to explore collaboration opportunities while examining broader shifts shaping the global energy landscape. Central to the discussions was how Nigeria can strengthen its engineering ecosystem in response to increasing global emphasis on domestic capability and value retention.

Irune noted that leading economies are increasingly investing in domestic capabilities, from technology development to data infrastructure, to retain value and strengthen resilience.

“Countries that build their own capacity will have the advantage,” he said, pointing to a growing shift towards self-sufficiency in critical sectors.

Within this context, discussions explored the role of indigenous engineering solutions in driving industry competitiveness, particularly the need to move from development to real-world application.

A key focus was a locally developed reservoir simulation software, presented as a potential alternative to established international platforms. Oando indicated its readiness to evaluate and benchmark such tools within its operational environment.

“We are open to engaging with and testing locally developed solutions within our operations,” Irune said. “If we rely on foreign solutions when we have local capability, we are sending value out of our economy.” The emphasis on performance, Oando said, reflects a broader approach to ensuring that local innovation is competitive, scalable, and aligned with industry standards.

Beyond technology, the meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening Nigeria’s engineering talent pipeline. Participants noted the need to better align academic training with industry requirements, particularly as the sector evolves in response to advancements in data, artificial intelligence, and computational capabilities.

“There are changes happening globally at an accelerated pace,” Irune said. “We need to be deliberate about how we build our own capacity, from education to industry application,” he added.

Chairperson of NIPetE, Yetunde Aladeitan, said the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration with industry leaders capable of supporting the growth of indigenous engineering solutions.

“This engagement is about ensuring that Nigerian engineers and locally developed solutions are not just created, but are positioned for real industry adoption,” she said. “We are looking to deepen collaboration with organisations like Oando that have the capacity to validate, deploy, and scale these solutions.”

She added that the institution is expanding its focus on training and capacity building to support the development of industry-ready professionals and strengthen local content across the sector.