President Tinubu Pays Glowing Tribute to Business Mogul, Dr Mike Adenuga, at 73

•Describes him as a colossus whose life is an affirmation of audacity of hope, belief and vision

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has extolled the virtues of renowned business mogul and philanthropist, Dr Mike Adenuga, as he clocks 73 today.

Tinubu, in a seven-paragraph birthday tribute, described Adenuga as a colossus whose life was an affirmation of audacity of hope, belief and vision.

In the congratulatory message to mark the birthday of one Africa’s foremost businessmen, Tinubu stated, “Dr Mike Adeniyi Adenuga, chairman of Globacom and Conoil, is a colossus. From telecommunications, real estate, banking and oil and gas, he has put an imprint of excellence on the Nigerian enterprise.

“I congratulate the Guru, a businessman with the Midas touch, on his birthday today, April 29.

“Mike’s life is an affirmation of the audacity of hope, belief, and vision. From humble beginnings, he rose to become one of Africa’s finest entrepreneurs.”

The president said of Adenuga, “His achievements in business are a testament to the immense possibilities of the Nigerian enterprise and an inspiration to the younger generation that, through hard work, innovation, and resilience, they can rise to become standout men and women of their generation.

“I commend Mike for his consistent support for our arts, culture, sports, and entertainment sectors. With his support, culturally significant festivals across the country have been sustained, as well as entertainment events that unleash the creativity of Nigerian youths.”

He added, “I also laud his many humanitarian endeavours across education and healthcare, and encourage him not to stop giving back to the people.

“As Mike celebrates today, I celebrate with him and pray that God Almighty continue to bless him with good health, wisdom, and renewed vision for even greater accomplishments.”