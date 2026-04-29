BUA Cement Splashes N4.5bn on Distributors

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, Mr. Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a cumulative N4.5 billion reward for the distributors of BUA Cement’s products in Nigeria.

Rabiu announced this recently in Lagos when the cement company recognised and rewarded its top performing distributors across Nigeria at the 2025 edition of its annual “Distributors’ Awards,” that was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites Convention Centre, Lagos.

He said: “To further demonstrate our appreciation, all our dealers will receive a N30 per bag bonus on all volumes purchased in 2025, with a total sum of N4.5 billion earmarked for this initiative.”

Rabiu described the awards as a reflection of the company’s appreciation for the loyalty and performance of its distributors.

“This awards ceremony is to acknowledge the efforts of our distributors who have shown resilience and have grown with BUA Cement Plc over the years through their outstanding performance.

“Their role goes beyond selling cement. They are key contributors to socio economic development across the country,” he stated.

He said that Nigeria’s growing population presented significant opportunities for distributors to expand and deepen their impact, assuring them of the company’s continued support.

“We are making concerted efforts to increase our production capacity with the addition of Line 6 in Sokoto and the forthcoming 3 million tonnes per annum Ososo plant.

“These investments will improve efficiency and ensure we meet growing market demand,” Rabiu said.

The event was attended by prominent industry leaders, business partners, and stakeholders, making it a memorable evening of recognition, celebration, and renewed commitment to growth.

At the ceremony, outstanding distributors were rewarded with a range of prizes including cash awards, Sports Utility Vehicles, and compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks, in recognition of their exceptional performance and contribution to the company’s growth during the year under review.

Two top distributors received cash prizes alongside two CNG trucks each, while other leading distributors were presented with one CNG truck each in addition to monetary rewards.

Ten distributors were also awarded brand new 2025 Toyota RAV4 vehicles alongside cash prizes.

Regional champions were rewarded with 900 bags of cement each.

In total, 30 distributors were recognised across four categories including Regional Champions, Pacesetters, Powerhouse, and Market Dominators.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of BUA Cement Plc, Mr. Yusuf Binji, commended the distributors for their commitment and resilience, noting that the company has remained focused on strengthening partnerships across its value chain.

“BUA Cement values its distributors and has consistently provided incentives to motivate them to achieve even greater results.

“I want to specially recognise all our dealers across the country. We see you, we value you, and we are working tirelessly to improve our supply chain to make your businesses safer and more profitable, including the many livelihoods that depend on BUA Cement,” he said.