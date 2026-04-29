Ogunade: We Are Encouraged by D’Tigress’ Performance Against WNBA Teams

*African champions in another narrow loss to WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Despite Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, two losses to America’s WNBA teams, Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Babs Ogunade remains unfazed.

Speaking with THISDAY yesterday shortly after D’Tigress lost their second game to Minnesota Lynx by a narrow margin of 88–79, the NBBF chief said the Nigerian ladies were doing very well in their pre-World Cup trial games in USA.

“We pitted our team against quality opposition in the WNBA. We are encouraged by the results. Our eyes are on the ball and not the results from these preparatory games,” observed the ex international.

Ogunade is excited more because the current D’Tigress in this Tour of WNBA is a mix of youth and experience.

“There’s always a mix of experience and youth intertwined. Since 2017, over 20+ players have featured on D’Tigress team. We shall continue to tweak the team based on their current forms ahead of the FIBA World Cup in Germany,” he noted.

The NBBF Vice President emphasised that the federation will not depart from its policy of keeping with “Our strategy of constant improvement. We are blooding and looking at strengthening our team with our eyes on the bigger picture.”

D’Tigress delivered an improved and highly competitive performance in their game with the Minnesota Lynx.

From the opening tip, D’Tigress showed greater cohesion and intent compared to their previous outing, matching the Lynx possession for possession in a fiercely contested first half.

Nigeria surged into a 42–38 lead in the second quarter, an evidence of their offensive sharpness and improved defensive organization.

However, the experience and depth of the Minnesota-based franchise eventually proved decisive, as the Lynx regrouped after halftime, tightened their rotations, and executed efficiently down the stretch to secure the nine-point victory.

Leading the charge for Nigeria was captain Ezinne Kalu, who delivered a standout performance with a game-high 25 points, combining composure, perimeter shooting, and leadership.

Emerging guard Gabby Williams (often referred to in reports as Gabby White) added 16 points and contributed strongly on the boards, while additional support came from key contributors across the roster, reflecting a more balanced team display.

For the Lynx, Courtney Williams impressed with 17 points on an efficient shooting night, while rookie guard Olivia Miles displayed her all-around ability with 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Despite now holding a 0–2 record on the tour, the Nigerian side will take significant positives from the encounter.

Their improved ball movement, defensive intensity, and ability to compete deep into games against elite opposition signal steady progress under challenging conditions.

D’Tigress will look to build on this momentum when they face the Indiana Fever on May 2, in what promises to be another crucial test of their readiness for the global stage.