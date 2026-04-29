New Date, Venue Announced for Commonwealth University Leaders Conference

Funmi Ogundare

The Commonwealth University Leaders Conference will now hold from May 21 to 22 in Lagos, following a change in venue and schedule by the organisers.

Originally slated for April in Abuja, the conference was relocated after organisers cited prevailing security concerns and the need to guarantee the safety, comfort and seamless participation of delegates from within Nigeria and across the Commonwealth.

Head of Administration of the Local Organising Committee, Dammy Sanyaolu, stated that the decision followed extensive consultations with university stakeholders, participating institutions, security agencies, and other partners committed to the success of the event.

A statement indicated that the new date has been positively received, with most universities that had earlier registered confirming their participation for the Lagos edition. Sanyaolu said that a significant number of international delegates have reconfirmed attendance, describing the response as a strong endorsement of the conference objectives.

“We are pleased that the overwhelming majority of institutions that registered earlier have reaffirmed their commitment to participate, and that our international guests have also confirmed their attendance,” he said.

The conference is expected to convene vice-chancellors, university presidents, policymakers, scholars and other education sector leaders to deliberate on key issues shaping higher education across the Commonwealth, including governance, funding, innovation, international collaboration, and the future of universities.

He added that the revised schedule provides another opportunity for institutions that were unable to meet the earlier April deadline to participate in what is projected to be a landmark gathering.

He emphasised that the conference will serve as a platform to strengthen collaboration among institutions and advance discussions on the future of higher education across member nations. Interested participants are encouraged to register via the provided link.