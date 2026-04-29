NDLEA, Customs Forge Alliance to Tackle Drug Trafficking

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have formalized a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening border security and combating drug trafficking across Nigeria.

The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Monday, where a joint communiqué was signed by NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

Both agencies acknowledged the growing sophistication of transnational organized crime, stressing that a coordinated institutional response is essential to effectively disrupt illicit drug networks.

Under the new framework, NDLEA and Customs will enhance intelligence sharing through a secure and structured platform designed to enable early detection and prevention of criminal activities.

The collaboration will also see the deployment of joint task forces at key operational points, including seaports, airports, and land borders.

The agreement further seeks to eliminate operational overlaps and reduce inter-agency friction by clearly defining roles and respecting each agency’s legal mandate.

A Standing Inter-Agency Committee will also be established to promptly address disputes and ensure smooth coordination.

Speaking on the development, both Marwa and Adeniyi emphasized that the partnership represents a critical step toward strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture while maintaining the efficiency of legitimate trade operations.

They reiterated their commitment to professionalism, mutual respect, and national interest, noting that aligning the capabilities of both agencies would create a more effective barrier against the trafficking of illicit substances.

The collaboration is expected to significantly boost enforcement efficiency at Nigeria’s entry and exit points, reinforcing ongoing efforts to curb drug-related crimes and safeguard public safety.