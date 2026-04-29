Intelligent Mining and the Future of Sustainable Extraction

Olufemi Olubi

Nigeria’s mineral endowment is not a secret. Gold, lithium, tantalum, and many other critical minerals lie beneath West Africa’s most promising geological terrain: the Pan-African orogenic belt, a region formed by ancient mountain-building processes that shaped the continent. Unlike the Birimian rocks of the West African Craton—a geologically stable area that has produced large, world-class mineral deposits (Tier 1 discoveries) across Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali—the Pan-African orogenic belt has not received much attention. Nigeria, occupying much of this belt, has long been seen as a “frontier” mining destination. This label quietly signals to international investors: come back when someone else has done the hard work.

The frontier label is not a geological verdict. Our rocks are not inferior. It is a verdict on data, capabilities, and infrastructure. That verdict is now being challenged — not by government policy changes or higher commodity prices. It is being challenged by a fundamental shift in what exploration technology can do, who can access it, and how quickly it can turn geological potential into investable targets. At Segilola Resources, we have spent the last two years building what we believe is a preview of how leading Nigerian mining companies will operate in the next decade. Our experience has shown that the intelligence revolution in exploration is not coming—it has arrived. The key question for investors is whether Nigerian operators will shape this transformation or simply observe it.

WHAT “INTELLIGENT MINING” ACTUALLY MEANS

The phrase “smart mining” has become a catchall for technology adoption. However, that framing misses a deeper shift: intelligent mining is not about deploying technology, but about restructuring how decisions get made. Traditionally, the geologist is primarily a data collector—spending weeks in the field, months processing results, and another cycle integrating findings before a drill target is defined. As a result, decision cycles are long, uncertainty is high, and the cost of being wrong is spread over time, making it easy to absorb but difficult to account for.

In an intelligent exploration workflow, the geologist becomes a decision architect. Data collection is increasingly automated and remote. Interpretation is accelerated by integrated platforms. Targeting becomes a probabilistic exercise — assigning confidence intervals to geological hypotheses rather than relying solely on experience and intuition. The geologist’s value shifts from knowing where to look to knowing whether the data is telling the truth.

This distinction matters because it defines which organisations create value—those with technical strength, disciplined data practices, and superior decision quality, rather than those with the largest field crews or the newest aerial surveys. At Segilola Resources, each exploration decision draws on our live, integrated data stack: drone magnetics, radiometrics, hyperspectral satellite imagery, and a structured, validated geological database. Our geologists interrogate anomalies, using advanced technology to enhance, never replace, their expert judgment.

HOW AI, OTHERS ARE INTEGRATED AT SROL

Let me be direct about something that is rarely said clearly in industry discussion: we are not yet using autonomous haul trucks, robotic sample preparation, or AI-driven drill rigs. That level of automation is still emerging globally, and Nigeria’s operating environment will adopt it at its own pace.

In our assessment, what we have built at SROL represents a more immediately valuable and genuinely distinctive approach for the Nigerian context at our current stage of exploration.

SROL has deployed a drone-mounted, high-resolution magnetic data-acquisition platform. This platform now also collects radiometric data, which measures natural radiation from rocks to help distinguish different rock types (lithology) and zones of chemical change (alteration). We have integrated EnMap hyperspectral satellite data—from a German Space Agency mission that acquires images across 244 spectral bands, spanning visible to shortwave infrared—into our target generation workflow. This enables our team to identify surface accumulations of minerals such as sericite, chlorite, and carbonates, collectively known as alteration assemblages. These assemblages serve as direct indicators of gold-bearing hydrothermal systems, allowing us to pinpoint targets before anyone goes into the field.

Beyond hardware, SROL has embedded a large language model as a multi-disciplinary technical intelligence system across the exploration workflow — from tectonic framework reconstruction (rebuilding the history and structure of the Earth’s crust) and geophysical dataset integration (combining subsurface measurement data), through field photograph interpretation (analyzing site images), structural kinematic analysis (studying rock movement and deformation), geochemical processing (analyzing chemical composition of samples), to executive communication. This is not a generic productivity tool. It operates directly on programme-specific data: real field photographs, real assay results (lab-tested sample measurements), real magnetic datasets, and is held accountable to the same standards of geological evidence that govern all project decisions. The practical outcomes of this integration are traceable and specific. The result is a programme being executed with the analytical depth and multi-disciplinary breadth that would normally require a specialist team of five to eight people. All of this is compressed into a single integrated workflow that operates at the pace of the project leader‘s thinking.

MEASURABLE IMPROVEMENTS: THE NUMBERS

Intelligent mining is not merely a philosophy—it is a proven performance discipline. The table below highlights tangible outcomes from our exploration programmes over the past two years.

Metric Conventional Method SROL Intelligent Workflow Improvement Target identification to drill-ready 6–12 months 3 months 50–75% faster Community access delays 4–6 months (landowner negotiation, farm disturbance) Zero access-related delays in the last 12 months 100% eliminated Access track disturbance (cumulative) Standard for conventional ground geophysics 3,000km of track avoided >3,000km saved Land left undisturbed Cleared for survey grids 120km² undisturbed 120km² preserved Data resolution Fixed-wing or ground surveys at coarser resolution Drone at low clearance —

superior structural and lithological discrimination Qualitatively superior

A cost-per-line-kilometre comparison does not capture the full value proposition. Our drone platform delivers higher image resolution and streamlined logistics, without reliance on highly trained foreign crew or the need to mobilise foreign aircraft. Importantly, the data belongs to us from the moment it is recorded. Beyond cost savings, our solution enables faster decision-making, minimises friction with the local community, and ensures full local ownership of each technical step.

The broader implication deserves to be stated directly. When exploration intelligence becomes widely accessible – when a hyperspectral satellite scene costs a fraction of a conventional geophysics campaign, when a drone survey returns what an airborne programme used to take months to process – the entrance fee for serious frontier exploration drops dramatically. Tasks that once required a major’s balance sheet and a technical office in London or Perth can now be executed by a well-capitalised, technically capable mid-tier operator. This is not an aspiration. SROL has demonstrated it. Nigerian mid-tier companies no longer need to wait for a foreign major to decide Nigeria is worth the risk. We can lead our own ground.

HOW SMART TECHNOLOGY REDUCES IMPACT

Over the past two years, our intelligent workflows have avoided cutting an estimated 3,000 kilometres of access tracks and left more than 120 square kilometres of land undisturbed—land that would otherwise have been cleared for conventional ground geophysics programmes. This is more than an environmental benefit: it is a direct result of the same technology stack that has reduced our time-to-target, delivering measurable value for our stakeholders. Precision delivers both operational efficiency and responsible resource management. We do not claim perfection. However, our experience shows that leveraging intelligent technology and practising responsible extraction are compatible—and, indeed, strengthen the long-term investment case in this sector when incorporated into everyday decision-making.

BALANCING PRODUCTIVITY AND SUSTAINABLE EXTRACTION

Before any field activity, we ask two questions: Does this work directly test our highest-confidence geological hypothesis? Can we acquire the same information with less surface disturbance? If the answer to either is no, we redesign. A recent example makes this concrete. On a greenfield permit in southwest Nigeria, conventional geochemistry suggested a large soil anomaly warranting an extensive drill programme. Our hyperspectral and drone magnetic data refined that anomaly to a much smaller, structurally controlled target. We significantly reduced the planned drill programme — saving costs and preserving vegetation cover — while still confirming the mineralised structure. More information before the disturbance. Less waste after. That is the balance.

ADVICE TO OTHER MINING COMPANIES

For companies looking to invest in smart technologies with strong sustainability, our primary insight is this: start with robust data foundations. Technology investments yield optimal returns only when supported by clean, reliable data, making early attention to data integrity a core investment strategy.

Prioritise developing a validated, auditable geological database before purchasing equipment. Skipping this step exposes investments to unnecessary risk by compromising the value of all downstream technology.

Build one internal champion. Identify a geologist who understands both the geology and the technology — give them a small budget and a clear mandate to pilot one tool on a single permit. Let them prove the value before any company-wide rollout. The LLM-based technical intelligence approach we have described requires no significant capital investment: it requires a technically capable geologist willing to bring discipline to the data and rigour to the challenge. That is already available to most operators in this room.

Do not outsource the thinking. Use contractors for data collection, but keep interpretation in-house. That is where value is generated and where your programme’s intellectual capital resides. A foreign contractor flying a drone gives you maps. Your own geologist, working with integrated data and the right analytical tools, tells you whether those maps point to gold.

Engage regulators early. The Nigerian airspace authority and the Mining Cadastre Office are willing to work with certified operators. Build those relationships before you need them. The companies that will benefit most from a streamlined regulatory environment are the ones already in conversation with the agencies shaping it. Finally: share what you learn. Nigeria’s transition from frontier to established market will be accelerated by open technical exchange, benefiting both sector growth and investor confidence. The more credible, locally produced, publicly available data and methodology the sector generates, the faster the frontier label dies.

WHAT NIGERIA NOW NEEDS TO DO

The technology is not the constraint. The capability exists, the data is accessible, and Nigerian companies with the ambition and technical infrastructure to deploy it are demonstrating results. What Nigeria needs is a regulatory and strategic framework that keeps pace with this shift. Something that has worked in other countries is the development and implementation of a national critical minerals strategy — one that establishes a fast-track licensing and priority processing mechanism for exploration of gold, lithium, and tantalum. This is not a call for preferential treatment. It is a call for merit-based prioritisation, anchored to demonstrated operator capability.

Priority access should be earned by operators who can demonstrate three things: the technical competence to execute a rigorous programme; the financial capacity to fund it through to a meaningful result; and the organisational systems to manage it safely and responsibly. Companies that meet all three criteria — particularly those with strong technical teams, established financial positions, and proven operational track records in Nigeria — should be supported by an enabling regulatory environment. A framework of this kind accelerates resource discovery and eliminates the chronic problem of licence banking by undercapitalised operators who hold ground but cannot work it. A complementary reform would also be useful: a streamlined airspace access protocol for drone-based geophysical surveys — with clear technical standards, defined processing timelines, and a fast-track pathway for certified operators. Drone geophysics is no longer experimental. It is operational. The regulatory framework should reflect that reality.

Conclusion: From “Frontier” to world-class

Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal were frontier destinations within living memory. They are established mining districts today because serious capital, serious technology, and enabling regulatory environments converged at the right moment. The same convergence is available to Nigeria, and unlike those earlier transitions, it does not require a foreign major to catalyse it. Nigeria has the geology. It is developing the technology and the operators. The missing element is the strategic clarity to bring them together with deliberate national intent. At Segilola Resources, we are building toward a future in which Nigeria is no longer described as “prospective but underexplored” – the diplomatic phrase that has deterred investment for a generation. We are building toward a future in which Nigeria is described as it deserves to be: a world-class mining jurisdiction, explored by world-class operators, producing world-class results. The intelligence to get there is no longer the exclusive property of the majors. It is available to us. The only question is whether we move fast enough to use it.

.Olufemi Olubi is the Senior Geologist, Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL)