FG, Delborough Sign Agreement on Construction of Seven-star Hotel in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has signed an agreement with Delborough Hotel for the construction of a Seven-star luxury hotel in Abuja.

The Lease agreement was sealed yesterday in Abuja between the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the owner of Delborough, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, for the hotel to be constructed at the Arts Village, Abuja.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hanatu Musa Musawa, noted the lease agreement had given meaning to President Bola Tinubu’s clear directive that the tourism industry be used to diversify the economy.

“About a year and a half ago, I was in Lagos and somebody said to me, ‘why not try the Delborough Hotel?’ At that time, I was rather uncomfortable because I’m one of these people who like your comfort zone.

“By chance, I stumbled on the Delborough Hotel. Honestly, for those who have not been there or those who have been there, it is almost like being teleported to a hotel or to an industry in Dubai. There is no difference with being in the Delborough Hotel in Nigeria to being in a seven-star hotel in Dubai or somewhere else,” Musawa said.

She described the Nigerian brand as one that can be transformed into an international brand and exported to the outside world.

“But before you do that internationally, you have to be able to show the world that you as a Nigerian have taken ownership of it. And the easiest way for us to be able to do that is to bring it into the capital city of Nigeria” Musawa added.

She assured of the commitment of the federal government to the partnership, saying within the next few days, it will ensure that the hotel project is sustained for posterity.

In his remarks, Chairman of Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, said the coming of Delborough to Abuja will boost tourism, connect businesses and create jobs.

He described the agreement as a very special moment and one that showed that all their back-end hard work was being recognized by the government.