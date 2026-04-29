2027: I will Continue with Gov AbdulRazaq Legacies in Office, Says Bolarinwa, Kwara APC Guber Aspirant

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





A former member of the House of Representatives Committee on Information and Communication, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, yesterday declared his intention to vie for the gubernatorial seat of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state come 2027 with a pledge to ensure the continuity on the legacies of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq so as to advance the socio-economic development of the state.

Bolarinwa who is also a frontline gubernatorial aspirant of APC stated this in Ilorin during his official declaration to seek the gubernatorial ticket of the APC in the state.

He said: “This is a sincere call to service, to consolidate and build upon the impactful work of His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whose administration has served our people commendably.

“The fact remains that governance is a continuum; no one individual can do it all, but together, we can achieve even more.

“Together, we can shape a future that reflects the true potential of our people.

“As we reflect on where we are as a state, my focus today is on where we must go and the urgent work that remains to be done for our people”.

Bolarinwa, a former state chairman of APC stated, “Today, I stand before you not just as a politician, but as a son of the soil, one who has walked this journey with you, shared in your hopes, understood your struggles, and remained committed to the progress of our dear Kwara State.

“With gratitude to Almighty Allah for His guidance, and with humility in my heart, I, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, PhD, hereby formally declare my intention to contest for the office of the Governor of Kwara State.”

Bolarinwa noted: “My decision is not borne out of personal ambition alone, but from a clear conviction, a strong sense of duty, and a passionate desire to serve our people at a higher capacity.

“My political journey has been one of service, sacrifice, and results. From the grassroots as a Councillor, to serving as a Local Government Chairman, to representing our people at the National Assembly, and further strengthening our democracy as our state party chairman—each step has prepared me for this.

“Together, we built structures, strengthened our party, and played key roles in shaping the political direction that brought renewed hope to our state.

“But today, our focus must go beyond politics. It must be about the future of Kwara State. Our state stands at a critical point where we must deepen development, expand opportunities, and ensure that governance truly reflects fairness, inclusion, and justice.

“We must build a Kwara where no district feels left behind; where every child has access to quality education; where our youths are empowered with meaningful opportunities; where our farmers and traders are supported; and where our economy works for all.

“I believe strongly in equity, unity, and collective progress. It is time to consolidate our gains while also ensuring balance and inclusiveness across all regions of our state.

“My vision is clear: To decisively tackle and comprehensively address insecurity at all levels, ensuring the safety of lives and property across every part of the state.

“To uphold peace, unity, and fairness across all communities and to deliver people-centered governance driven by transparency and accountability.

“To strengthen our economy through innovation, agriculture, and enterprise development to invest in education, healthcare, and infrastructure that improves everyday life.

“To empower our youths and women as drivers of growth and stability. This is not a journey I can undertake alone. It is a collective mission—a movement for a better, stronger, and more inclusive Kwara State.

“I call on our party leaders, stakeholders, and all well-meaning Kwarans to join hands with me. Let us work together to build on our shared aspirations and move our state forward with purpose and direction”.

Earlier, the chairman, central planning committee, Dr. Bolaji Afolabi said the governorship aspirant, Hon. Bolarinwa embodies all sterling qualities and this is the leadership Kwara State needs at this critical moment.

He said, “Today is not just about one man. Today is about a vision. It is about the collective yearning of our people for a Kwara State that continuously works for every state where opportunity is not a privilege, but a right; where our children can dream bigger, our youths can thrive and our elders can live in dignity”.

Afolabi therefore called on the APC members and leaders in the state to rally round the aspirant so as to provide more qualitative leadership in the state.