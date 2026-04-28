Tinubu Charges Kalu to Rebuild Abia APC, Mulls Automatic Senate Ticket for Loyalists

• Senators being considered are Yari, Aliero, Kalu, Bamidele, Abdullahi, Abubakar, Adebule, Goje, Abiru

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has mandated former Abia State governor and Senator for Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, to coordinate the affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, in a move to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Kalu, who disclosed this in his official Facebook page, according to a statement by his Media Office, said the directive followed a recent meeting with the president in Abuja.

The former two-time governor of Abia State described the assignment as a call to strengthen party cohesion and electoral readiness in the state.

“I sincerely thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence reposed in me and the marching order to coordinate activities of our great party in Abia State,” Kalu said.

He pledged to work with stakeholders to unify the party and deliver electoral success.

“I am committed to ensuring that the APC in Abia produces candidates who are widely acceptable, united in purpose, and well-positioned to secure victory for the President’s re-election, while advancing the best interests of Abia State and Nigeria,” he added.

Meanwhile, indications have emerged that the president was considering automatic Senate tickets for a select group of high-ranking lawmakers, in what has been interpreted as a move to preserve legislative stability and reward loyalty.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, hinted at the plan during an engagement with political stakeholders, listing senators who might benefit from the arrangement.

According to him, they included Adamu Aliero, Abdulaziz Yari, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Opeyemi Bamidele, Yahaya Abdullahi, Yahaya Abubakar, Idiat Adebule, Danjuma Goje, and Adetokunbo Abiru, among others.

Idris said the lawmakers had played critical roles in stabilising the National Assembly, strengthening executive-legislative relations, and facilitating the passage of key policies under the current administration.

Their contributions to governance and party cohesion, he noted, were central to the consideration for continuity.