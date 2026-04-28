Senate: Abia APC Leaders Urged  to Support Onuigbo

Barely two weeks to the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) National Assembly primaries, stakeholders of Abia Central Senatorial zone have urged the leadership of the party to support Sam Onuigbo for the 11th Senate.

Onuigbo, who sponsored Nigeria’s Climate Change Act 2021, represented Ikwuano/Umuahia North and Umuahia South federal constituency in the Eighth and Ninth House of Representatives from 2015 through 2023.

Rising from a meeting in Umuahia, representatives of the six Local Government Areas of Abia Central Senatorial District, led by Chief Augustine Anyaegbu, disclosed that they met to carefully study the backgrounds, track record and political clouts of all those aspiring to represent the zone in the 11th Senate.

“We have therefore decided to advise the leadership of our great party, APC, to support the aspiration of Sir Sam Onuigbo for the monumental achievements he recorded as a member of the Green Chamber, among other lofty reasons,” Chief Anyaegbu stated.

He maintained that apart from Onuigbo no other chieftain of APC in the zone has raised the banner of APC to national and global prominence through legislative competence, stressing that the former two-term lawmaker joined the party when it was much like a desert in the state.

According to the stakeholders, what APC should be searching for in Abia State are candidates that have winning aura and credentials to enhance President Bola Tinubu’s candidacy.

“While other latter-day progressives were ensconced in their comfort zones, Onuigbo embraced APC and continued nurturing and promoting the party. Therefore, as far as Abia Central Senatorial ticket is concerned, Sir Sam Onuigbo reserves the right of first refusal.

“It is also on record that despite the fact that there is no tenure limit for lawmakers, Onuigbo restricted himself to just two terms at the House of Representatives. With this record of fairness and integrity, we are confident that Onuigbo will restrict his tenure at the Senate.

“Eight years is more than enough for any lawmaker that knows his/her onions to make a mark by delivering quality representation for his/her constituents. We are pleased with Onuigbo’s achievements in the House of Representatives and how he has carried himself by crusading the benefits of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the stakeholders declared.

The stakeholders pleaded with the national leaders of the party to resist the temptation of encouraging a culture of baboon-dey-work-monkey-dey-chop in APC, even as they commended the party’s national chairman, Prof Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, for assuring members that visitors would not be allowed to relegate home owners to the boys’ quarters.