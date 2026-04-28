Prof Jadesola Akande’s  Legacy Celebrated as Pillar of Legal Progress in NIALS Lecture

The Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) on Wednesday honoured the enduring legacy of Nigeria’s first female Professor of Law, Jadesola Akande, OFR, describing her impact on legal education and gender advocacy as foundational to the country’s democratic and institutional development.

The tribute was delivered at the Institute’s Annual Memorial Lecture held at the Ayo Ajomo Auditorium, University of Lagos, where scholars and legal practitioners gathered to reflect on her contributions to constitutionalism, rule of law and democratic governance.

Delivering the Keynote Lecture, Olaide Abass Gbadamosi, a Professor of Law at Osun State University, described Prof Akande as a trailblazer, whose influence on constitutional law and women’s rights advocacy remains unparalleled. He noted that her emergence as Nigeria’s first female Professor of Law in 1981, and later as the first female Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, marked a turning point in the nation’s academic and legal history.

Gbadamosi said Prof Akande’s scholarly works in constitutional law, family law and gender studies, significantly shaped legal discourse while bridging critical gaps within Nigeria’s legal system.

According to him, her contributions extended beyond academia into advocacy, where she championed women’s rights, access to justice and inclusive governance. He further emphasised that her ideals remain relevant to Nigeria’s current democratic journey, urging stronger institutions, strict adherence to the rule of law, and greater participation of women in leadership positions, as necessary conditions for sustainable national development.

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Dean of the Law Faculty, University of Lagos, Prof Abiola Sanni, SAN, described Akande as a “colossus” in legal scholarship, whose intellectual legacy continues to inspire generations.

He stressed that constitutionalism and the rule of law are vital tools for limiting government power and ensuring accountability, expressing optimism that the lecture would stimulate meaningful legal and institutional reforms.

Earlier, the Director-General of NIALS, Abdulqadir Abikan, called for sustainable funding models to preserve such memorial lectures, urging stakeholders and families of honourees to establish endowment funds to guarantee continuity. The event also featured tributes from family members, including Engineer Adetokunbo Coker, and drew Senior Advocates, academics and legal practitioners who celebrated Prof Akande’s legacy of scholarship, integrity and service.