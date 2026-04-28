MAAN @20: Stakeholders Push Maritime Arbitration Reforms

A strong consensus on the future of dispute resolution in Nigeria’s maritime sector emerged in Lagos on Friday, as industry leaders advocated a decisive shift towards arbitration, to drive efficiency and competitiveness.

The call took centre stage at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria (MAAN), where regulators, legal experts and maritime operators emphasised the need for faster, cost-effective mechanisms to resolve disputes and sustain growth within the industry.

Delivering the Keynote Address, the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dayo Mobereola, represented by Mrs Aisha Idris Yakubu, emphasised the need to shift from litigation to arbitration, citing delays, high costs and operational disruptions associated with court processes. He disclosed plans to establish a dedicated Nigerian Maritime Arbitration Centre, to provide specialised dispute resolution for the sector.

Mr Mobereola said the initiative draws from global best practices such as the Singapore Maritime Arbitration Centre, adding that, Nigeria must develop similar institutional capacity to remain competitive. He also revealed that officials from the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and NIMASA, had undertaken a study visit to Singapore to understudy its arbitration framework.

Representing the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Abubakar Dantsoho, Mr Leonard Onoja highlighted the role of arbitration in sustaining investor confidence, and ensuring operational predictability within Nigeria’s ports.

He noted that ongoing reforms, including port modernisation, the Single Window System and investments in deep seaports, are aimed at boosting efficiency and strengthening Nigeria’s competitive position in West and Central Africa.

Chairman of the occasion, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, JSC (Rtd) commended MAAN for its resilience and commitment to capacity building, mentorship and policy advocacy over the past two decades. He urged the Association to take the lead in addressing emerging challenges in the maritime sector, particularly in areas such as the blue economy, digital transformation and sustainability.

In her closing remarks, MAAN President, Jean Chiazor Anishere, SAN, described the anniversary as both a milestone and a call to action, reaffirming the Association’s commitment to strengthening arbitration frameworks and institutional credibility. The event also featured a lecture by founding President, Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour SAN, and the launch of MAAN’s inaugural soirée, attended by leading legal practitioners and stakeholders celebrating the Association’s 20-year legacy.