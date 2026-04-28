Ekiti 2026: APC Power Bloc Storms Ado-Ekiti, Launches Oyebanji’s Re-election Bid

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, demonstrated a formidable show of political strength in Ekiti State as governors elected on its platform, alongside top party leaders and influential stakeholders, converged on Ado-Ekiti to formally launch the re-election bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji ahead of the June 20, 2026 governorship election.

The well-attended rally, held at the Ekiti Parapo Square, signposted not just the commencement of campaign activities but a coordinated effort by the ruling party to consolidate its hold on the state, with party leaders projecting confidence in both Oyebanji’s performance and APC’s electoral prospects.

Leading the delegation was the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who was joined by the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, as well as Governors Usman Ododo (Kogi), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), and Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), among others.

In a rare display of political convergence, former Ekiti State governors – Kayode Fayemi, Ayodele Fayose, Segun Oni, and Niyi Adebayo were also in attendance, underscoring a broad alignment of interests that transcended party lines and reinforced the significance of the forthcoming poll.

Welcoming party leaders and supporters, Ekiti APC Chairman, Sola Eleshin, described the rally as the beginning of a structured and results-oriented campaign, revealing that the party had already deployed over 5,000 canvassers across the state.

He said the APC had set a target of 500,000 votes for Oyebanji, stressing that the campaign would be driven by grassroots mobilisation and the governor’s performance record rather than symbolic political activities.

APC National Vice Chairman (South-west), Dr. Isaac Kekemeke, characterised the flag-off as the start of a decisive march toward victory, noting that the Ekiti alignment with the federal government had continued to yield tangible benefits, particularly in infrastructure development, including the ongoing airport project.

Speaking on behalf of federal lawmakers from the state, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele said the massive turnout reflected widespread acceptance of Oyebanji’s leadership style, which he described as inclusive and people-oriented.

Fayemi, in his remarks, acknowledged that Oyebanji’s candidacy in 2022 had initially generated skepticism in some quarters but noted that his performance in office had since bridged political divides and earned broad-based support.

He urged party members to sustain the current momentum and avoid complacency, emphasising the need for a disciplined campaign anchored on verifiable achievements.

Former Governor Fayose of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared support for Oyebanji, stating that his decision was informed by the overall interest of Ekiti State.

While affirming his membership of the PDP, Fayose said political differences should not override the need to sustain stability and continuity, adding that partisan contestation could resume after the election.

Uba Sani described the election as a renewal of trust between the government and the people, commending Oyebanji’s strides in fiscal discipline, education, and infrastructure.

Uzodinma reaffirmed the collective backing of APC governors for Oyebanji, describing him as a unifying leader whose administration had fostered stability and development in the state.

APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, expressed confidence in the party’s chances, citing internal cohesion and the governor’s performance as key indicators of electoral success.

In his address, Oyebanji thanked party leaders, stakeholders, and residents for their continued support, while acknowledging the role of President Bola Tinubu in supporting development initiatives in the state.

The governor urged voters to translate their support into electoral victory, calling for massive turnout on election day to secure the party’s 500,000-vote target and consolidate the APC’s hold on Ekiti State.