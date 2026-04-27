  • Monday, 27th April, 2026

Up to 50% of Nigeria’s Farm Output Lost to Storage Deficit

Life & Style | 6 seconds ago

Iyke Bede

With recent inflationary pressures, food wastage from a lack of storage systems contributes significantly to food inflation and losses incurred by farmers. Recognising this infrastructure gap, the Founder and CEO of Terroso Group, Opeoluwa Runsewe, says the national food crisis is a preservation failure rather than a production problem.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on April 22, Runsewe revealed that Nigeria loses between 30 and 50 per cent of its agricultural produce post-harvest. He noted that while agricultural output has improved, the infrastructure required to preserve perishable goods from farm gate to consumer remains critically underdeveloped.

“Nigeria does not have a food shortage problem, we have a preservation problem. Until we build a fully integrated, temperature-controlled value chain, we will continue to lose up to half of what we produce. Cold chain infrastructure is not just an agricultural need; it is an economic imperative,” Runsewe stated.

The lack of storage infrastructure forces many farmers into distress sales, which weakens their bargaining power and limits their income potential. High loss rates also reduce the volume and quality of raw materials available for processing plants, undermining efficiency and profitability.

“Solving post-harvest losses should be treated as a macroeconomic priority with direct implications for GDP growth, food security, and inflation control,” Runsewe said.

He called for a shift in how the banking sector approaches agricultural infrastructure. He advocated for infrastructure-grade financing models for cold chain development, alongside tax incentives, reduced import duties on key components, and a national cold chain strategy through public-private partnerships.

On export competitiveness, Runsewe emphasised that temperature control from the point of harvest is critical to reducing rejection rates in global markets. He highlighted practical solutions such as solar-powered cold rooms and integrated packhouses to help local produce meet international quality standards.

Through its subsidiary, Terroso Agriculture, the group is working to bridge these critical cold chain gaps. Runsewe reaffirmed the company’s commitment to driving a preservation-led transformation of the sector.

“He called on investors, development partners, policymakers, and private sector players to collaborate in scaling infrastructure, strengthening capacity, and accelerating innovation to build a more efficient and resilient food system in Nigeria,” the CEO added.

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