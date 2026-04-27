The Jarigbe Phenomenon: From Political Threat to Strategic Asset

Nicholas Odey

Politics, every so often, produces a figure whose name transcends ordinary electoral value and evolves into a living sentiment, an emblem of influence, goodwill and uncommon resonance with the people. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe is one such figure. A phenomenon by acclaim, a maverick by disposition, and a grassroots colossus by political conduct, he has, over the years, risen beyond partisan labels to become one of the most compelling political personalities ever to emerge from Northern Cross River State. In him, charisma meets capacity, and popularity finds enduring purpose.

Long before political strategists began to fully appreciate the force of his appeal, the people had already crowned him with that rarest of democratic honours—organic acceptance. Among the youth, he represents possibility; among the elderly, reassurance; among the forgotten, hope. His name travels through village squares, market stalls, campuses, churches, and civic gatherings with the familiarity of a household refrain. Love him or disagree with him, one truth remains stubbornly unshaken: Jarigbe commands attention because he commands affection, and he commands affection because he has consistently touched lives where it matters most.

The political earthquake of 2023 remains perhaps the clearest testimony to what has now become widely acknowledged as the Jarigbe Phenomenon.

In a contest many assumed would follow established patterns, he altered the political equation with a force that sent tremors across the north and rippled through the entire state. The electoral reversals suffered by the then ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in strategic northern strongholds were not merely defeats of arithmetic; they were profound statements of shifting loyalty, powered in no small measure by Jarigbe’s expanding political aura. That moment confirmed what many already suspected: he was no longer merely participating in politics; he was shaping its direction.

His eventual movement to the APC in October 2025 therefore represented more than a defection, it was a political convergence of enormous consequence. The same force once perceived as a formidable electoral threat is now firmly within the tent, carrying with it immense goodwill, tested structures, and a loyal following that cuts across wards, clans and generations. For the APC, this is not simply the acquisition of a politician; it is the embrace of a movement, the enlistment of momentum, and the inheritance of a formidable political capital that can decisively reshape calculations heading into 2027.

Yet what makes Senator Jarigbe particularly valuable is that his influence is not built solely on rhetoric or electoral theatrics. It is rooted in service. He has cultivated a reputation for lifting burdens, extending opportunity, and giving voice to the voiceless. His philanthropy is not spoken of in abstract terms but measured in transformed lives, restored dignity, and communities touched by deliberate acts of compassion. It is this humanitarian spirit that has earned him distinguished honours, including the Icon of Humanitarian Service Award (2019), Legislator of the Year (2020) by African Custodian, and the Global Peace and Humanitarian Award (2022) linked to recognition associated with the United Nations—decorations that affirm a public life defined by impact rather than mere prominence.

Beyond accolades and electoral arithmetic lies perhaps Jarigbe’s most enduring political currency, trust. In an era where public confidence in political leadership is increasingly fragile, he has cultivated a bond with ordinary people that feels personal, sincere, and remarkably resilient. To many across the Northern Senatorial Zone, he is not seen as a distant officeholder cloaked in privilege, but as a familiar hand in times of need, a responsive voice in moments of uncertainty, and a dependable ally in the continuing quest for social upliftment and inclusive development. That reservoir of trust is not easily manufactured; it is painstakingly earned, carefully nurtured, and fiercely protected, and in politics, it remains priceless.

In electoral politics, parties win not only by slogans, but by fielding candidates whose names already carry credibility into the homes and hearts of voters. On that score, Jarigbe stands towering. He offers the APC a rare strategic advantage: a candidate with proven electoral magnetism, grassroots legitimacy, and the political intelligence to consolidate old blocs while opening new frontiers of support. His presence on the ballot in 2027 would instantly energise the party’s base, reassure undecided voters, and significantly blunt opposition momentum in the Northern Senatorial Zone.

More importantly, his candidacy would symbolise wisdom on the part of the APC, a recognition that political strength should be rewarded with political trust. At a time when parties across the country are searching for figures capable of inspiring broad-based confidence, Northern Cross River already has one in plain sight. Jarigbe embodies the very qualities that make representation meaningful: accessibility, compassion, courage, influence, and a demonstrable connection to the everyday aspirations of ordinary people. To place the party’s senatorial standard in his hands would not merely be politically expedient; it would be strategically visionary.

As 2027 gradually approaches, the conversation in Northern Cross River State will increasingly revolve around who can best unify, mobilise and deliver victory while also representing the zone with strength and distinction. In that conversation, one name will continue to rise above the noise with unmistakable clarity, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe. His coming to the APC is not just an addition to the party’s ranks; it is an elevation of its electoral possibilities. And if wisely harnessed, it may well prove to be the masterstroke that secures northern dominance and delivers emphatic victory for the party in 2027.

* Odey, a politician and Public Affairs Analyst, writes from Abuja