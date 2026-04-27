PEACE AS POLICY

Uba Sani is honoured for promoting peace, stability, and inclusive governance, writes JAMES GAMBO

In this age and time, awards are a dime a dozen. But when Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, was recently bestowed the Nigeria Broadcasting Award for restoring peace to the state by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), merit was clearly the standard used. It was not fluff.

To people that knew Kaduna about a decade before Sani took over the helm of affairs, saying Kaduna was unsafe was very true. But the story is changing and day by day and inch by inch, Kaduna is becoming the haven for peace, commerce that it used to be.

The award ceremony was held on April 6, 2026 at the NAF Conference Center in Abuja and according to BON, Sani got the award for ‘his administration’s outstanding efforts to promote peace, stability, and inclusive governance throughout the state.’

Accepting the award on behalf of the governor was the state’s Commissioner of Information and Culture, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki. “This recognition affirms that Kaduna’s approach to peacebuilding—based on dialogue, justice, and inclusion is producing real results,” Maiyaki said.

“We will build on the progress made and maintain policies that support inclusive development.”

Yet this recent recognition is not isolated. Over the past two years, Governor Sani’s approach to governance has attracted a series of commendations centred around restoration of peace and security. He was named Governor of the Year in Peace and Security by Blueprint Newspaper, an honour that acknowledged his role in stabilising a state long burdened by ethno-religious tensions. In September 2025, the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria conferred on Sani the Peace Champion of Unity in Diversity Award at a ceremony held at Arewa House to mark the International Day of Peace. In January 2025, Sani emerged THISDAY Governor of the Year. At the event which was held in Lagos, Publisher of THISDAY, Nduka Obaigbena, said that Sani was ‘gradually restoring peace to Kaduna,’ adding that “without peace, there can be no development.”

In a country where headlines too often chronicle division and unrest, the quiet story unfolding in Kaduna State offers a more hopeful narrative. Under the stewardship of Sani, Kaduna is steadily shedding an old reputation for recurring conflict and assuming a new identity as a model of dialogue, inclusion and reconciliation.

To understand the weight of these honours, one must recall the Kaduna of not too long ago. For decades, communities across the state, particularly in its southern axis, were caught in cycles of violence that disrupted lives and eroded trust. Markets were deserted, schools closed intermittently, and farming, the backbone of rural livelihoods, became a risky venture. Distrust festered between neighbours of different faiths and ethnicities, and every minor disagreement carried the potential to spiral into something far more dangerous. In such an environment, development was perpetually stalled, because insecurity and progress cannot coexist.

In May 2023, Governor Sani assumed office with a clear understanding that restoring peace would require more than security deployments. It would require rebuilding relationships. His administration’s strategy has rested on an inclusive peace model that brings traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, women’s associations and community influencers into the heart of conflict prevention and resolution. Dialogue forums were revived and strengthened. Early warning systems were developed at the grassroots. Government presence became more visible not only through policy statements but through direct engagement with affected communities. That strategy which saw all stakeholders work together is what is now known as ‘Kaduna Peace Model.’

This approach signalled a crucial shift. Instead of treating conflict as merely a law-and-order issue, Kaduna began addressing it as a social and communal challenge that demanded empathy and trust-building. Communities that once felt alienated from government decision-making were invited into the conversation. Grievances that had simmered for years were aired and addressed. Importantly, the pursuit of peace did not sideline justice or dignity. Victims of past violence were acknowledged through resettlement and rehabilitation efforts. Infrastructure destroyed by conflict was rebuilt. Schools and health centres were reopened in previously troubled areas. These practical steps reinforced a powerful idea—that peace is not merely the absence of gunfire, but the restoration of normal life and opportunity.

The dividends of this strategy are visible across the state. Farmers are returning to their fields with confidence that they will harvest what they plant. Children attend school without the constant fear of sudden closure. Traders reopen shops that were once abandoned. Roads that were previously deserted after dusk now see normal activity. Everyday life in Kaduna now quietly reflects a society regaining its rhythm. For instance, Birnin Gwari, a major agricultural hub for maize, sorghum, and soybean production, is back to its usual bustling state. Also, the Kara Livestock Market in Birnin Gwari was reopened in 2024 after being closed for about a decade because of insecurity occasioned by fear of banditry and kidnapping attacks. Other areas too have witnessed the restoration of peace. And the United Kingdom, in September 2025, reduced the security risk from red which means a no-go to amber which advises travel flexibility. These are sure signs that the security of lives and property is gaining the order of day across the state.

The importance of peace in Kaduna cannot be overstated. Geographically and culturally, the state sits at a unique crossroads in Nigeria, linking north and south, Christianity and Islam, multiple ethnicities and traditions. When Kaduna is unstable, the ripple effects are felt far beyond its borders. Conversely, when Kaduna is at peace, it sends a powerful signal about the possibilities of coexistence in a diverse nation. Stability here has implications for national cohesion. Sani’s leadership underscores the fact that peace is the foundation upon which every other achievement rests. Without peace, investments shy away, education suffers, agriculture declines, and social trust erodes. With peace, development becomes not only possible but sustainable. Kaduna’s recent progress in various sectors is inseparable from the calmer environment that now prevails.

Interfaith harmony has been one of the most striking outcomes of this new atmosphere. Religious leaders from both Christian and Muslim communities have publicly acknowledged the improved relations among their congregations. Joint events, collaborative initiatives, and renewed neighbourliness are gradually replacing old suspicions. These may seem like small gestures, but they are the building blocks of lasting peace.

The awards therefore, are not mere ceremonial honours. They are reflections of a mother who no longer fears sending her children to school, a farmer who tills his land without looking over his shoulder, a trader whose business is thriving again. The simple ability to live ordinary lives in safety and dignity.

Governor Sani’s tenure will be remembered for many policies and programmes, but his most enduring legacy may well be this restoration of peace. In turning a once-troubled state into a symbol of stability, he has taught both Kaduna and Nigeria that peace, patiently pursued and carefully sustained, can transform not only communities but destinies.

Gambo writes from Kaduna