Oil Production: Why FG Is Appealing Dawes Island Ruling 

Peter Uzoho

In a move that underscores its commitment to regulatory consistency and discipline in the oil and gas sector, the Federal Government of Nigeria has, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Minister of State for Petroleum, appealed the ruling of January 29, 2026, by a Lagos Federal High Court, which challenged its revocation of the License of the Dawes Island Marginal Field originally awarded to Eurafric Energy Limited on in 2003.

The appeal follows Eurafric Energy’s challenge of the non-renewal of its license and demand for its reinstatement to the asset in the suit against the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Minister of Petroleum Resources, notwithstanding its failure to bring the asset to commercial production, to export any crude, or pay royalties to the government of Nigeria for nearly 17 years.

Beyond the immediate dispute, the government’s action reinforces a broader macro signal: that Nigeria’s upstream sector is increasingly governed by enforceable rules, in which asset ownership is contingent on performance and regulatory outcomes are aligned with execution, value creation, and the protection of stakeholder interests.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Minister of Petroleum Resources, and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) have moved decisively to challenge the judgment; filing the relevant processes, including Leave to Appeal, Notice of Appeal and Injunction Pending Appeal at the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division.

Implications of Challenging the Court Ruling

The issues in dispute are not merely a matter of law. They represent a clear and deliberate signal by the government of Nigeria and the regulatory agencies in the country’s oil and gas sector, of their commitment to instilling commercial discipline and maintaining the sanctity of sectoral regulations.

For a country with an ambitious development agenda, requiring a huge capital outlay, the optimal and efficient utilisation of its assets are critical. Idle or underperforming licences do not just represent operational inefficiency; they constitute foregone revenue, misallocated capital, and delayed national development. Ensuring that assets are actively developed and that operators are held accountable to their obligations, is therefore central to economic advancement.

Until the introduction of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, the perceived regulatory ambiguity in the oil and gas sector created room for weak compliance, delayed execution, and protracted litigation, undermining contractual discipline. With the PIA, 2021, regulators became more empowered to enforce standards and responsible business practices.

Against this backdrop, the decision to challenge the ruling and defend the regulatory process that led to the non-renewal of the Dawes Island license initially awarded to Eurafric Energy and the subsequent award of the asset to a new operator after 17 years of non-performance are indicative of the performance standards, to which operators are now held.

The direction of travel is evident; No more dormancy. Drill or Drop. Nigeria needs to optimise its assets. The messages embodied by the actions of the regulators in the Dawes Island Field dispute is clear: Every single barrel counts.

Going by a review of the record of activities during Eurafric Energy’s operatorship of the Dawes Island Field, one is astounded by how the company arrived at its request for reinstatement of an asset it could not bring to commercial operations for 17 whole years!

Regulatory Timeline and Notice of Non-renewal

The Dawes Island Marginal Field was awarded to Eurafric Energy at the marginal field bid round of February 25, 2003. Eight years later, in 2010 specifically, regulators extended the license by five years to enable the development of the asset.

However, by January 14, 2015, the regulator had issued a formal notice of non-renewal of the license due to Eurafric Energy’s failure to meet key license obligations, which the company acknowledged. Some of these obligations included re-entry of existing wells, drilling new wells, field production, acquisition of 3D seismic data, and submission of a Field Development Plan.

Subsequently, the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) conducted a performance evaluation on the asset and returned with a score of 8%, which placed the asset in the lowest performance category and reinforced the basis for regulatory action.

Final Extension and Failure to Deliver on Obligations

Notwithstanding the dismal outcome of the April 2015 performance evaluation by the DPR, a final three-year extension was granted on May 1, 2016, to Eurafric Energy on the operatorship of the Dawes Island Field, but with a clear condition that the license would be withdrawn if the field was not brought to production within the defined tenure.

When the license expired on April 30, 2019, without the field achieving commercial production, securing an approved Field Development Plan or paying any Royalties to the government for seventeen years, the regulator formally declined the renewal of the license.

Change of Fortune for Dawes Island Field

Interestingly, the asset that had been dormant and fallow for seventeen years has become productive since its award to Petralon 54 on March 12, 2021. The change of fortune triggered by the award of 100 per cent interests in the Dawes Island Marginal Field to Petralon 54 Limited has moved the field from dormancy to active production, reflecting a clear change in execution capability.

Within a very short period, Petralon 54 has invested over $60 million in the development of the asset, the company has drilled multiple wells, including DI-2 and DI-3, achieved first oil, exported crude oil and now continues to progress its field development activities.

As of early 2026, the company in its had produced over 150,000 barrels of crude oil and remitted approximately $1,000,000 in royalties to the coffers of the government of Nigeria, effectively reversing seventeen years of non-production, non- export, and complete absence of fiscal contributions (no royalties) under the operatorship of Eurafric Energy Limited.

It is also instructive that Petralon 54 Limited itself came under regulatory review during the 2025 licence extension exercise, under clearly defined performance criteria including minimum capital expenditure commitments, data acquisition, well re-entry, new well drilling obligations, and the submission of a Field Development Plan.

Petralon 54’s extension was not automatic; it was earned through measurable delivery against these benchmarks. The renewal of the licence therefore reflects the consistent application of a performance-based framework, where operatorship is contingent on execution and forward commitments, rather than historical entitlement.

Dawes-Island Rings the Alarm Bell

The Dawes-Island case has become an eye-opener to the government and people of Nigeria. While the matter highlights a clear instance of revenue loss to the Nigerian government as a result of the non-performance of a national asset, it also brings to the fore the need for government at all levels to protect national interest and prevent value erosion.

“A situation where a national asset that has been undeveloped for years is now generating royalties for the government under a new operator should not be viewed lightly. Instances where assets are held without the financial and execution capacity to sweat such assets should be treated as a breach of regulatory expectations,” opined an industry source.

Eurafric Energy’s request to be reinstated to benefit from value it did not create is quite obviously audacious, but quite frankly, it is test of the current regulatory temperament, to see if there are still rewards for inefficiency and non-performance, which had created prolonged negative economic outcomes for the country.

The organs of government have responded firmly and loudly with this appeal, this is not the era of non-performance.

Grounds of Government’s Appeal

The trial court’s judgment rested on wobbly foundations.

From records obtained and reviewed, the appellants submitted that the trial court exceeded its jurisdiction by substituting its discretion for the Minister’s without adherence to established judicial review principles. It also failed to apply estoppel – Eurafric Energy accepted an award letter signed by a director in 2003, but challenged a revocation letter signed by a director in 2020.

•The Court Applied the Wrong Law

The trial court held that the Minister failed to follow Section 99 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, while the revocation occurred on April 9, 2020, which is 16 months before the enactment of the PIA. This means the PIA did not exist at the time of this revocation. So, applying it retrospectively is a basic error of statutory interpretation.

The court confused ‘Extended Well Test’ with ‘Production’

The court relied on Eurafric Energy’s unsubstantiated production claim of 62,039 barrels during an Extended Well Test (EWT) as evidence that the field had been brought into production.

“An Extended Well Test is designed to establish reservoir boundaries and test properties. It is not commercial production. The two are not the same,” a petroleum engineer with decades of experience explained.

● Court Ignored Eurafric Energy’s Acceptance of Revocation Condition

In a May 1, 2016, letter notifying Eurafric Energy of final three-year extension of the license, the condition that will guarantee its maintenance was clearly spelt out, and these include: “The license would be withdrawn if the field was not brought to production by the end of the tenure, without any recourse to Eurafric.”

Eurafric accepted a license extension and condition for its maintenance but still underperformed in its development of the asset. Surprisingly, the company then ran to court after the license was reawarded to Petralon and began creating value.

Conclusion

The facts are quite straightforward. Eurafric was awarded the licence in 2003, granted a five-year extension in 2010, and then a final extension in 2016, even after being assessed at just 8 per cent progress towards commercial production. By the time the license expired in 2019, the field had still not been brought to commercial production, despite this being the core condition for its retention.

In any contractually and commercially disciplined environment, a license is a performance-tied contract, not a perpetual option. It then begs the question: on what objective basis should a non-performing asset holder, after nearly two decades of inactivity, be entitled to yet another extension?”

As the industry awaits the judicial review process following the Appeal, the central issue remains whether production obligations will be enforced by the executive arm of government in line with regulatory intent, or whether legal processes will be used to undermine the consistent application of those obligations. Encouragingly, recent actions by regulators point to a clear shift toward a performance-driven framework.

With greater emphasis on timely development, production targets, and accountability, the sector is better positioned to attract investment, improve operational outcomes, and enhance government revenues.