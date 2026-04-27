  • Monday, 27th April, 2026

Labour Minister Urges New NUPENG Leader to Advance Predecessor’s Legacy 

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Oladiti pledges to uphold dignity of labour

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

Minister of Labour and Employment, Maigari Dangyadi, at the weekend urged the newly elected President of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Akanni Oladiti,  to build on the  legacies of his immediate predecessor, Williams Akporeha.

Dangyadi gave the admonition in his goodwill message at the 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of NUPENG held in Lagos, a statement in Abuja by the organisation said.

Oladiti and 15 others were elected unopposed for a term of four years, as national officers of the umbrella body of junior workers in the oil and gas sector in the country.

Represented by the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations (TUSIR), Falonipe Amos, Dangyadi who recalled the harmonious relationship in the industry between NUPENG and other players in the entire value chain, urged the new NUPENG chief and his team to sustain the template.

The minister maintained that while pushing for the interest of their members, particularly in the area of better welfare,  dialogue should not be jettisoned for confrontation. 

He said: ” The federal government values NUPENG’s contributions to national development.

Comrade Akporeha’s commitment to constructive dialogue while agitating for workers welfare is exemplary. He contributed meaningfully to industrial harmony. We urge the executive that will succeed him to take a cue from this.”

In his acceptance speech, Oladiti who commended his predecessor for his  achievements which included better remuneration, a befitting edifice as national secretariat, health and life insurance for union staff and insurance scheme for tanker drivers, among others,  assured the members that his leadership was determined to take the union to greater heights 

Oladiti said:” Your dedication, sacrifices and steadfast leadership have laid a strong and admirable foundation upon which we shall continue to build. We want to assure you that the new leadership under my watch will not disappoint. We are committed to building on the solid progress established by Prince Akporeha’s administration. 

“We shall work tirelessly to strengthen our Union and uphold the dignity of labour. We will collaborate with the government and labour friendly employers and other social partners for the betterment of the Nigerian economy and also to improve the welfare and working conditions of our members across the country.

“At the same time, let me assure you that we will not relent in our efforts, in using all necessary diplomacy in dialoguing with all anti-union employers in the industry to secure a better condition of service for our members. The rights and welfare of our members will always remain our top priority.”

Oladiti also declared that he will form a “truth and reconciliation committee” while also working closely with our elders and past leaders.

Earlier in his welcome address, erstwhile NUPENG leader, Akporeha, reiterated that aside from promoting industry harmony through robust engagements, he ensured better remuneration and welfare packages for union staff, constructed a befitting national secretariat and equally put in place health and life insurance for staff as well as introduced health insurance for tanker drivers.

In his goodwill message, President of the Trade Union Congress ( TUC) who also doubles as President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) Festus  Osifo, described Akporeha as  a trusted ally in the agitation for welfare of members in the oil industry.

The PENGASSAN president also recalled that the divestment by certain International Oil Companies (IOCs) in the upstream sector  has not affected  members. ” No single member of NUPENG or PENGASSAN lost his job,” he stressed.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.