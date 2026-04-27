Ikoyi Club 1938 Hosts Captain’s Inaugural Kitty 2026 in Grand Style

Ikoyi Club 1938 came alive with excitement as it hosted the Captain’s Inaugural Kitty 2026 on its golf course, officially launching the golfing calendar under new leadership.

Organised by the club’s Golf Section, the event brought together members and guests for a day of competitive play and distinguished hospitality.

Participants navigated the lush fairways in high-spirited rounds that showcased remarkable skill and sportsmanship, upholding the club’s rich tradition of excellence.

The occasion sets the stage for a year of spirited competition and vibrant social activities within the club.

Speaking at the event, Vice President of Ikoyi Club 1938, Mr. Bolaji Martins, reaffirmed the club’s dedication to maintaining its status as a leading hub for sports and social networking in Nigeria.

He unveiled new strategies to drive institutional growth, with a roadmap focused on infrastructure upgrades, member welfare, and preservation of the club’s heritage.

Martins added that Ikoyi Club remains a haven for business leaders and diplomats to relax and connect, emphasizing that the “Ikoyi Club experience” thrives on discipline and mutual respect.

Captain of the Golf Section, Mr. Afolabi Balogun, laid out an ambitious vision for elevating the game within the institution. He said his leadership goes beyond the sport itself, focusing on delivering a comprehensive “total experience” for Nigerian golfers.

Balogun further stressed that maintaining world-class conditions on the course is now a top priority, ensuring that players—from novices to seasoned professionals—find the course both engaging and rewarding.

He is also driving efforts to enhance member engagement and expand the tournament calendar, stressing golf’s role as a platform for networking, health, and diplomatic ties within Lagos’ business community.

“The Ikoyi Club Golf Section represents a proud legacy. My team and I are simply its stewards, dedicated to ensuring we leave it stronger for future generations,” Balogun said.

At the end of the Captain’s Kitty event, top performers went home with cash prizes of ₦50,000 and ₦100,000, while the overall winner clinched the grand prize of ₦200,000. Table fridges, individual awards, and goodie bags provided by sponsors were also presented to winners in other categories.