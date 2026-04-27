Gbenga Hashim Urges Labour to Be Active in Saving Nigeria’s Democracy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former presidential candidate and energy entrepreneur, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has called on the Nigerian labour movement to take a more active and central role in safeguarding the country’s democracy from what he described as a gradual slide toward authoritarianism.

Hashim made the call during a visit to the President of Nigeria Labour Congress Joe Ajero where he engaged him on the state of the nation and the role of workers in sustaining democratic governance.

According to him, the history of Nigeria’s progress cannot be separated from the sacrifices and contributions of the working class, stressing that labour has always been at the forefront of major political and social transformations in the country.

“Labour played a key role in the struggle for independence, and the working class was also a major force in our effort to end military dictatorship,” he said, noting that the current democratic dispensation must equally benefit from such vigilance and commitment.

Hashim warned that democracy risks losing its value if the welfare of citizens, particularly workers, is neglected, urging political leaders to refocus governance on policies that improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He emphasized that democracy must deliver tangible benefits to the people, adding that when workers are marginalized, the legitimacy of democratic institutions is weakened.

Reflecting on his long-standing relationship with the labour movement, Hashim recalled his days as a student union leader in the 1980s, where he actively supported workers’ struggles and social justice campaigns.

Hashim commended the current leadership of the NLC, particularly Comrade Ajaero, for what he described as steadfast and courageous leadership in defending workers’ rights despite mounting pressures and intimidation.

He noted that such commitment has earned global recognition, citing the Arthur Svensson Prize for Trade union Rights which is to be formally conferred on Ajaero in Oslo, Norway, as a testament to the resilience of Nigeria’s labour movement.

Dr. Hashim’s remarks underscore a renewed call for unity between labour leaders and political actors in strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring that governance remains people centred.

As Nigeria navigates complex socio-political challenges, he stressed that the resilience, vigilance, and advocacy of the working class will remain indispensable in preserving democratic values and preventing any drift toward authoritarianism.

Hashim a long time ally of the Labour movement was Editorial Consultant of the NLC Maiden News Organ, Labour Mirror published in 1993 and also National Publicity Secretary of the National Democratic Labour Party in 1996.