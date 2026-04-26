Oredo Reps Seat: Iyamu’s Rise Sparks Tension Amid Allegations of High-Level Endorsement

The contest for the Oredo Federal House of Representatives ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has taken a dramatic turn, with emerging indications that the race may have been quietly influenced by powerful forces within the party’s national structure.

It was gathered that the aspiration of Dr. Paddy Iyamu is being bolstered by what insiders describe as “tacit support” from Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and founder of the City Boy Movement.

Iyamu, who currently serves as the Edo State Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, a platform mobilising grassroots support ahead of the 2027 presidential election, is increasingly being positioned as the frontrunner for the APC ticket.

Multiple party sources claim that his growing influence within the movement has strengthened his access to key political actors at the centre, raising concerns among rival aspirants about his overwhelming influence and support base both locally and nationally

Further compounding the situation are allegations that Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo is backing Iyamu’s candidacy as he is widely addressed as the first son of the governor.

Party insiders argued that the governor’s preference may not be unconnected to Iyamu’s tenure as Commissioner for Education, during which he reportedly delivered on key policy objectives.

“The governor believes Iyamu has the administrative experience and loyalty required to represent the party effectively,” a senior APC figure disclosed.

However, what appears to be a plus for Iyamu occurred during a recent visit by Seyi Tinubu to Government House on Osadebey Avenue in Benin City.

According to a source familiar with the meeting, Governor Okpebholo allegedly made a direct appeal to the president’s son. “The governor openly requested that Seyi should ‘create a space’ for Iyamu in Abuja.”

The development has intensified political tension within Oredo, particularly between Iyamu and his main rival, former Oredo Local Government Chairman, Hon. Osaro Obazee.

Observers note that Iyamu’s resignation as Commissioner for Education to pursue the ticket has further heightened the stakes, signaling a high-risk political gamble that appears to be paying off amid shifting power alignments.

In addition to the rising political momentum, Iyamu recently hosted leaders of the City Boy Movement from across the South-south region in Benin City, an event widely interpreted as a show of strength.

The gathering, which attracted prominent party stakeholders including Seyi Tinubu, senators, DGs of government agencies, House of Representatives members and other political heavy weights has been cited by supporters as evidence of Iyamu’s deep connections and organisational capacity within the APC’s evolving political machinery.

A top party leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, defended Iyamu’s rising profile, stating: “We are satisfied with the structure and influence he has built under the City Boy Movement which has brought all six states to converge in Benin. His ability to convene stakeholders and attract national figures speaks volumes about his leadership. It is no surprise that key actors are aligning with him.”

Among those on attendance at the City Boys Movement tour include the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande; Chief Samuel Ogbuku, MD NDDC; Charles Odii, DG SMEDAN; Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana and celebrity business man, Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest) among others.