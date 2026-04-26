INEC Recognises Gabam-led SDP, Uploads Names of NWC Members on Commission’s Website 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

After a prolonged leadership crisis, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally recognised the Shehu Gabam-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The electoral body updated its official website to reflect the development, listing the leadership structure of the opposition party with a bold inscription that reads “By Court Order” in front of the names of members of the executive except the National Secretary.

The commission on its website named Gabam as the National Chairman, while Dr. Olu Agunloye was listed as National Secretary.

Other NWC members of the party as published on INEC’s website included: National Treasurer, Hajia Maggie Mariam and National Legal Adviser, Aderemi Abimbola.

Recall that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, affirmed Gabam as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on March 27, 2026, a three-member panel of justices ruled on an appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/126/2026, filed by aggrieved party member, Fayemi Babatunde.

According to the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment, the appellant had challenged the validity of the Ekiti State governorship primary, arguing that the party leadership that conducted the exercise lacked legitimacy and the legal authority to constitute an Electoral Committee.

The appellant specifically faulted the NWC led by Dr. Sadiq Gombe, describing it as illegally constituted and in violation of the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

He had also sought an order restraining INEC from recognising candidates produced by the disputed leadership.

The case was initially dismissed by the Federal High Court in Abuja on January 19, 2026, with Justice Emeka Nwite affirming Gombe as the party’s authentic chairman and upholding the legality of the party’s processes.

However, on appeal, the appellate court partially overturned the lower court’s decision, holding that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to make pronouncements on the SDP leadership tussle.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike, alongside Justices Abba Mohammed and Oyejoju Oyewumi, ruled that any findings made without jurisdiction were null and void.

“The appeal succeeds in part,” the court held, affirming only that the appellant was not an aspirant in the disputed primary.

The court subsequently set aside the Federal High Court’s pronouncement recognising Gombe as the authentic leader of the party, as well as its validation of the November 8, 2025 primary election.

Despite nullifying those aspects, the appellate court relied on INEC’s monitoring report (Exhibit INEC 3), which confirmed that the primary election was conducted with valid delegates and produced a clear winner, Mr. Bankole Oludele.