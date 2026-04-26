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How Gbajabiamila Vindicated Opposition Political Parties

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

The Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, may have finally confirmed the speculations – that the crises in the opposition political parties were fuelled by the agents of the federal government.

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, Gbajabiamila was seen telling the African Democratic Congress (ADC) member representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State, Leke Abejide, to remain in the embattled opposition party and “scatter” it.

He was said to have made the remarks in Abuja during Abejide’s wedding anniversary, where he openly advised the lawmaker to ignore calls by former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, to defect from ADC to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chief of staff further urged Abejide to align with the self-acclaimed national chairman of ADC, Nafiu Bala Gombe.

Gombe is currently challenging the David Mark-led leadership of ADC in court.

Addressing Abejide, Gbajabiamila said: “I know you to be a committed party man, a fighter who does not like to be cheated.”

“My charge to you is to stay in that same ADC. Fight them. Scatter them. Hold on to your party, ADC. Do not allow them. We like what you are doing. Continue.”

Gbajabiamila added: “Don’t let the former governor say that you should come and join the APC. Stay in the ADC. Win your election in the ADC as you will. Bring Gombe. We will support him. Bring him. Do the right thing. You are a fighter. Do the right thing.

“Nobody can come and take your party away from you. A party that you’ve been to for years with your sweat and your money and everything. No. Continue. Good luck in court,” Gbajabiamila added.

Many Nigerians had always suspected that the crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and the ADC are all sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the ruling party has denied the allegation and asked the opposition parties to go and put their houses in order and stop blaming it.

Many Nigerians believe that Gbajabiamila’s revelation vindicated the opposition parties. 

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