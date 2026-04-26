A New Chapter Beckons as Yusuf Buhari Moves Toward 2027 Parliamentary Race

Yusuf Buhari has stepped into the open. After years away from partisan politics, the son of Nigeria’s late former president now seeks a seat in the House of Representatives. His target is the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua constituency in Katsina State. The platform is the APC; the message is simply that he wants to serve.

The move carries weight because of his name. For many in the North-West, Buhari still stands for discipline and public service. Supporters see Yusuf as a continuation of that image. They speak of legacy, but also of renewal. A younger figure, they argue, can carry familiar values into a new political cycle.

His early steps show planning. He has begun consultations with party leaders and paid visits to key figures in the state. Some local stakeholders have already signalled support. These gestures matter in a system where alliances often shape outcomes before voters are involved.

Yet the reaction is mixed. Yusuf built his public image on privacy. During his father’s presidency, he rarely spoke or appeared in political spaces. That quiet past now contrasts with the demands of an election campaign because voters will expect visibility, positions, and engagement.

There is also tension within the party. Not everyone welcomes his candidacy. Some see the early endorsements as an attempt to impose a candidate. Others raise a broader concern about political inheritance. They ask whether name recognition should carry more weight than open competition.

Surely, Yusuf must define himself beyond his surname. That means showing a grasp of local issues and offering clear plans for representation. It also means navigating party politics without deepening existing divides.

For now, his entry has reset the conversation in Katsina. It introduces a familiar name into a fresh contest. What follows will depend on how he turns recognition into trust and interest into votes.