Transcorp Hilton Dismisses Water Scarcity Claims, Says Supply Fully Restored

Sunday Ehigiator

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has dismissed reports alleging persistent water scarcity at the hotel, insisting that the situation was temporary and has been fully resolved.

In a statement yesterday, signed by the General Manager, Martin Zarybnicky, the hotel clarified that the disruption in water supply was short-lived and caused by emergency maintenance works carried out by the Federal Capital Territory Water Board (FCTWB).

“We confirm that there was a one-day disruption in water supply, resulting from emergency maintenance works by the Federal Capital Territory Water Board (FCTWB), which commenced on Tuesday, April 14, 2026,” the hotel said.

The management explained that contingency measures were immediately activated to ensure guest comfort and uninterrupted service during the period.

“In response, hotel management promptly implemented contingency measures to ensure continued water availability, maintaining guest comfort and uninterrupted service throughout the maintenance period,” it stated.

Addressing social media claims suggesting ongoing shortages, the hotel dismissed them as inaccurate, insisting that normal supply was restored promptly.

“We further clarify that, contrary to false and misleading social media reports, water supply was fully restored on Wednesday, April 15, 2026,” the statement added.

It noted that since the restoration, operations across the facility have remained stable, with no further disruptions recorded.

“Since then, the hotel has maintained a consistent and uninterrupted water supply and continues to operate at full capacity across all outlets. “We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and stakeholders. Transcorp Hilton Abuja remains committed to delivering the highest standards of hospitality and guest experience.”