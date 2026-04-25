PCRC Donates 250 Litres of Fuel to FCT Police Command to Power Operational Vehicles, Combat Violent Crime

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has donated 250 litres of fuel to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command to support operational vehicles and strengthen efforts to combat violent crime, underscoring collaboration between the police and the public in enhancing national security.

Established in 1984, the PCRC is a non-profit volunteer organisation that serves as a bridge between the Nigeria Police Force and the public, promoting community policing, fostering trust, and supporting police operations through logistics, dialogue, and community-based security initiatives.

The donation was presented during a visit by the PCRC National Executive Committee, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Mogaji Olaniyan, to the FCT Command Headquarters in Abuja to support the take-off of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU).

Speaking during the visit, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, reiterated that there is no better time than now to end insecurity in Nigeria, in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu.

He noted that the creation of the VCRU, through the consolidation of tactical units nationwide, is aimed at addressing persistent threats such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of violent crime.

Expressing appreciation for the donation, Sanusi recalled similar support received during his time at the IRT.

According to him, “This will go a long way in assisting us. I recall what you did for us in IRT—you provided fuel coupons worth 400 litres and also made cash donations. I was truly overwhelmed, and I can report that the fuel was utilised judiciously. It assisted us tremendously.

“The Violent Crime Response Unit is a directive of the IGP, and we are acting on it. We intend to be among the first to comply because he is a man ready to work. He does not believe in waiting for a so-called ‘right time’; to him, every time is the right time to begin efforts to end insecurity and violent crime in Nigeria.

“He has directed that we must start, and we have done so. You will see significant changes soon, particularly in the improvement of the security architecture, not only in the FCT but across the federation. He has ordered all Commissioners of Police to remain alert and is personally monitoring progress in implementing these directives.

“The ongoing police reform is aimed at strengthening national security through professional and technology-driven policing. The IGP believes there is no better time than now to end insecurity in Nigeria.”

He also stressed the need for proper vetting of PCRC members to prevent abuse of the platform.

“I also wish to use this opportunity to call on you to educate your state chapters on the indiscriminate issuance of identity cards and other materials that confer legitimacy on members, in order to prevent the proliferation of fake identities and misuse of the PCRC platform for criminal activities.

“There is a need to streamline the issuance of membership documentation and to carry out proper profiling to ensure that criminals are not admitted into the fold. PCRC is a powerful body, and the police hold it in high regard,” he added.

Earlier, Olaniyan said, “We are here today to complement the efforts of the IGP and to support the new initiatives of the Police under his leadership. We have observed that the FCT Command is performing well in this newly established Violent Crime Response Unit, and we are here to support the unit with 250 litres of fuel.

“Security is not the responsibility of one person; it should not be left to the government, the police and other security agencies alone.

“This is just the beginning, and we will continue to support their efforts to rid the nation of crime. Let us continue to encourage them to do their best, rather than only condemning them when they make mistakes. We call on all corporate bodies and well-to-do Nigerians to join us in supporting this new initiative.”

The Command also announced the appointment of CSP Nuhu Usman as Commander of the VCRU, in line with the IGP’s directive to streamline tactical operations.

“Previously comprising 28 units, the State Criminal Investigation Department has had 23 units merged, with officers redeployed and selected personnel undergoing retraining in human rights compliance, professionalism, and international best practices to enhance operational efficiency in the FCT,” the Command revealed in a statement.