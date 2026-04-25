Osaghae: Economic Diplomacy Remains Nigeria’s Best Strategy for Global Influence

.UAE to invest N4.5bn in Africa, resumes direct flights to Lagos

Funmi Ogundare

The Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Eghosa Emmanuel Osaghae, yesterday, stressed that economic diplomacy must remain Nigeria’s foremost foreign policy priority, describing it as the foundation upon which national strength and global influence are built.

Just as the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H.E. Salim Aljaberi, also announced plans by the UAE to invest N4.5 billion across Africa, alongside renewed commitments to deepen economic ties with Nigeria, including the resumption of direct flights to Lagos.

They made this known at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Master of Diplomacy and Strategic Studies ( MDDS) annual lecture series, themed ‘Diplomatic Engagements for Economic Development: Exploring Opportunities and Tackling Challenges’.

He underscored that economic diplomacy should define Nigeria’s engagement with the international community, arguing that no country can attain meaningful power, military or otherwise without a strong economic base.

According to him, the global system is structured in a way that places countries like Nigeria at a disadvantage, operating on the periphery while more advanced economies dominate the core.

He noted that this imbalance makes it imperative for Nigeria to deploy strategic diplomacy to engage stronger economies without being exploited or sidelined.

“The greatest strength any country can have is its economy,” he said, adding that nations with robust economies tend to build more stable and prosperous societies. He likened the pursuit of economic strength to a foundational principle that ensures other aspects of development naturally follow.

Osaghae explained that diplomacy remains a critical tool for achieving national objectives peacefully, often succeeding where force fails.

He described diplomacy as a process of negotiation and engagement, either direct or indirect, that allows countries to resolve differences and pursue mutual benefits without conflict.

Emphasising the evolving nature of global relations, the NIIA DG pointed out that diplomacy is no longer the exclusive domain of nation-states and officially accredited envoys and that non-state actors, including influential individuals and members of the diaspora, now play significant roles in advancing national interests.

He cited examples of globally recognised Nigerians in sports, business, and other fields who, despite lacking formal diplomatic status, wield considerable influence that can be leveraged to promote Nigeria’s economic agenda.

The DG also emphasised the increasing importance of private sector participation in international relations, saying that Nigerian presidents often travel with business leaders, reflecting the reality that global economic engagement is largely driven by corporate actors.

“Business now rules much of the world,” he said, pointing to the dominance of major economies like the United States and China in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, which are largely powered by private sector innovation.

He warned, however, that economic relations between stronger and weaker nations often become one-sided, with dominant economies reaping disproportionate benefits.

To counter this, he urged Nigeria to strengthen its domestic capacity and negotiate from a position of informed strategy.

Osaghae stated that Nigeria must deliberately harness both state and non-state actors, as well as its private sector, to advance a more balanced and beneficial economic diplomacy that can reposition the country within the global system.

The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H.E. Salim Aljaberi stated thst

direct flights between the UAE and Lagos would soon resume as this will ease movement for investors, tourists, and business professionals.

He added that UAE visas are now accessible and can be obtained in Lagos, simplifying the process for Nigerians seeking to travel to the Gulf nation.

He also disclosed that the UAE is also set to partner with Nigerian stakeholders in the real estate sector, a move aimed at boosting infrastructure development and expanding investment opportunities in the country.

“The collaboration would open new channels for growth, job creation, and technology transfer within Nigeria’s property market,” the consul general stated.

Describing Nigeria as a strategic partner, Aljaberi emphasised the country’s importance in the UAE’s broader engagement with Africa.

The consul general expressed personal affinity for Nigeria, referring to it as his ‘second home’ while reaffirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

In his remarks, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services) of the university, Prof. Muyiwa Falaiye, stated that diplomacy remains humanity’s strongest safeguard against global conflict.

He warned that the world continues to rely on dialogue even in the face of rising geopolitical tensions.

The Professor of African Socio-Political Philosophy, emphasised on the role of diplomacy in an increasingly polarised world, saying that despite wars and power rivalries, negotiations and dialogue ultimately determine global outcomes.

He explained that global peace over the decades has largely been sustained not by military might, but by the consistent efforts of diplomats who manage conflicts, balance competing interests, and create room for dialogue even among adversaries.

“While conflict is an inevitable part of human interaction due to competition for resources and influence, the real challenge lies in how such conflicts are managed,” Falaiye stated.

He emphasised that diplomacy provides a vital framework for resolving disputes peacefully and extends beyond relations between nations to institutional and interpersonal levels, including within universities and communities where dialogue helps prevent and settle conflicts.

The don recalled ongoing tensions in the Middle East, noting that diplomats continue to work tirelessly behind the scenes to de-escalate crises, even as competing interests sometimes undermine peace efforts.

He urged aspiring diplomats and citizens alike to embrace dialogue, tolerance, and rational engagement, insisting that humanity’s survival depends on the ability to prioritise negotiation over conflict.

Earlier in his remarks, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Prof. Mudasiru Akanbi Ilupeju, explained that the lecture series was designed to stimulate intellectual engagement, expand the frontiers of knowledge, and link the academic community with current trends in diplomatic relations.

“Our goal is to create an environment where challenging ideas can be debated and new perspectives can thrive,” he said.