Lagos TUC Crisis Deepens as Council Accuses National Body of Imposing Leadership

Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos State Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has accused the national leadership of attempting to subvert internal democracy by attempting to impose leadership, warning that the ongoing leadership dispute in the state poses a broader threat to trade unionism across the country.

Addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the state council, Comrade Kabiawu Gbolahan, said the crisis transcends a mere struggle for office, describing it as “a grave danger confronting the soul of trade unionism in Nigeria.”

He alleged that the dispute was orchestrated by the TUC National Secretariat, which, according to him, initially approved the Lagos State Delegates’ Conference before allegedly working to undermine the process when outcomes did not align with its interests.

“The same National Secretariat that issued the notice, released the delegates’ list, and cleared candidates, suddenly turned around to sabotage the process,” he said, adding that such actions erode trust and threaten the credibility of union structures.

Gbolahan maintained that a valid election was conducted in Yaba under the supervision of a caretaker committee, with participation from more than 15 affiliates, security agencies, and representatives of the Lagos State Government.

He said the exercise produced a duly elected executive council led by Comrade Aladetan Abiodun Emmanuel as chairman, insisting that the outcome reflected the legitimate will of workers in the state.

However, he alleged that a parallel process was organised elsewhere, which he described as “manipulated” and dominated by a single affiliate, resulting in what he termed an imposed leadership.

“It was not a conference; it was a coronation. It was not democracy; it was a script,” he said.

The council warned that allowing such actions to stand could set a dangerous precedent nationwide, where election outcomes in state councils could be arbitrarily overturned.

“Tomorrow, any state election can be overturned by a phone call. That would send a devastating message that workers’ votes do not matter,” Gbolahan added.

He emphasised that Lagos, as Nigeria’s economic hub, requires stability and adherence to due process, warning against what he described as attempts to “manufacture crisis where peace already exists.”

The council called on the national leadership to recognise the outcome of the Yaba conference, withdraw support for any parallel structure, and uphold the constitution of the Congress.

In a related development, the State Executive Council (SEC) of the TUC Lagos State Council reaffirmed its support for the elected leadership, describing it as the authentic representation of workers in the state.

The communiqué, delivered by the council’s Assistant Secretary, Comrade Veronica Egbukichi, condemned attempts to impose an alternative leadership, describing such moves as unconstitutional and provocative.

“The mandate remains the lawful expression of the collective will of affiliates in Lagos State,” the communiqué stated.

The SEC urged the Lagos State Government, security agencies, employers, and other stakeholders to engage only with the leadership led by Emmanuel in matters relating to labour relations.

It also warned that recognising parallel structures could destabilise the industrial harmony currently enjoyed in the state.

The council further raised concerns over alleged intimidation and threats surrounding the leadership dispute, warning that any harm to Emmanuel would be blamed on the national leadership.

Despite the tensions, the SEC reiterated its commitment to peaceful engagement, responsible unionism, and the protection of workers’ rights, while calling on members to remain calm and united.