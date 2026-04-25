Haske Set to Unveil ‘A.D.A.M.A.W.A First Agenda’ Ahead of 2027 Guber Race

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulrahman Bashir Haske, is set to unveil a comprehensive development blueprint titled ‘The A.D.A.M.A.W.A First Agenda’ as he prepares to formally declare his intention to contest the 2027 Adamawa State governorship election.

The agenda will be officially presented today at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Jimeta–Yola, and is expected to outline Haske’s vision for governance, economic growth, and social development in the state.

According to a statement from his team, the A.D.A.M.A.W.A First Agenda is designed to consolidate on the socio-economic foundations laid by the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, while introducing a citizen focused approach aimed at inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The statement signed by Abdulgaffar Ahmed, Publicity Secretary to Abdulrahman Haske, the agenda was anchored on seven key pillars, which define Haske’s proposed policy direction for Adamawa State. These include Agriculture and Agro Industry; Development and Infrastructure; Access to Social Development; Meaningful Youth Inclusion; Accountable and Inclusive Governance; Wealth Creation and Economic Empowerment; and Assurance of Security.

Under agriculture, Haske plans to reposition the sector as a major driver of wealth creation through mechanisation, value chain development, agro processing, and market expansion, with the aim of transforming Adamawa into a leading agro industrial hub.

The infrastructure component focuses on investments in road networks, water supply, energy access, digital connectivity, and environmental protection to improve service delivery and connect communities to economic opportunities.

On social development, the agenda prioritises access to quality education and affordable healthcare, with an emphasis on ensuring that no community is excluded from essential services due to distance or cost.

Youth inclusion is also a central feature of the agenda, with proposed policies aimed at moving beyond rhetoric to practical opportunities by supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, job creation, and skills development.

The governance pillar emphasises transparency, accountability, and equitable resource distribution, while the wealth creation framework focuses on attracting investment, creating jobs, and empowering citizens with skills and access to finance across the state’s 21 local government areas.

Security, described as fundamental to development, is positioned as a priority to ensure safe farming, trading, and peaceful community life. Haske noted that the agenda represents a commitment to people centred governance and inclusive development, stressing that Adamawa’s greatest asset lies in the strength and resilience of its people, particularly the youth.

Beyond policy proposals, supporters note that Haske has previously implemented community-based interventions through the Haske Foundation, supporting education initiatives, youth and women entrepreneurship, and assistance to vulnerable groups across the state.

The unveiling of the A.D.A.M.A.W.A First Agenda signals the beginning of Haske’s engagement with stakeholders as the 2027 governorship race gradually takes shape in Adamawa State.