Gombe Governor Orders Full Implementation of Minimum Wage for LG Workers, Others

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the full implementation of the new national minimum wage for workers in the local government system across the state.

The Head of Civil Service, Professor Muazu Shehu, who conveyed the governor’s approval yesterday , said the directive covers staff of the 11 local government councils, Local Education Authority ( LEA) and primary healthcare workers, and will take effect from May 2026.

With this decision, the state government has cleared the remaining 43 per cent balance, completing 100 per cent implementation of the wage structure.

The state Head of Civil Service explained that the decision was made possible by improved fiscal conditions at the council level, which have strengthened local governments’ capacity to meet salary obligations without disruption.

The full rollout, he added, is expected to boost morale, enhance productivity and strengthen service delivery across grassroots institutions.

It would be recalled that Gombe was among the first states to implement the new national minimum wage following its passage into law in 2024.

Governor Yahaya has consistently maintained that improving the welfare of civil servants remains central to his administration’s development agenda, describing workers as “critical drivers of governance and service delivery.”

The organised labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, had repeatedly commended the Yaya’s administration for prioritising workers’ welfare amid economic pressures facing many sub-national governments.