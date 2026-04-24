Oyedele Commits to Sustaining Reforms Momentum as Edun Formally Hands Over

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigeria’s new Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele has expressed commitment to the sustenance of the ongoing policy reforms, as he formally assumed office following the completion of the handover process by the former Minister, Mr. Wale Edun.

The handover was conducted Thursday evening within the stipulated timeline as directed by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, the Head, Information and

P.R Unit in the Ministry of Finance, Efe Ovuakporie said Oyedele in his handover remarks, commended the former minister for his service and contributions to the ongoing reform efforts in the economy.

He also extoled Edun for his service to the nation and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Oyedele reaffirmed his readiness to work closely with the leadership and staff of the ministry in order to deliver concrete outcomes that align with the government’s economic priorities.

He emphasised the need to build on existing reforms while focusing on measurable impact across key sectors of the economy.

The minister expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him to serve in his new capacity.

Edun’s period in office was marked by the advancement of key fiscal and economic reforms aimed at stabilising the macroeconomic environment and repositioning the economy for sustainable growth.

These included efforts to strengthen revenue performance, improve fiscal coordination, and support broader structural reforms under the administration’s economic agenda.

Welcoming the new minister to the ministry in his new capacity, the Permanent Secretary, Finance, Mr. Raymond Omachi and Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma pledged the full support and loyalty of the Management and staff of the Ministry in advancing minister’s mandates.

According to the statement, the assumption of office signals continuity in the ministry’s service delivery to the nation, with focus on deepening economic reforms, fiscal discipline, and improved outcomes for Nigerians.