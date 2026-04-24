Military Begins Closed-Door Trial of Alleged Coup Plotters, Bars Journalists from Venue

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has commenced the closed-door trial of personnel accused of plotting to overthrow the country’s democratic government, as journalists were barred from covering the proceedings.

The trial, convened under a General Court Martial, began in Abuja amid tight security and restricted access.

Defence correspondents invited to cover the inauguration at the Scorpion Officers’ Mess were, however, abruptly ordered to leave the venue.

According to those present, the directive came shortly after a bus conveying the accused officers arrived.

The journalists were subsequently escorted out of the premises and taken away from the vicinity without explanation.

Many described the development as unexpected, noting that they had been formally invited by the military authorities to cover the event.

They also expressed concern over what they characterised as disrespectful treatment, particularly given that the restriction appeared to have been imposed after initial access had been granted.

Confirming the proceedings, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced that a General Court Martial had been inaugurated to try 36 serving military personnel over alleged breaches of national security.

In a statement issued on 24 April 2026, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the trial relates to accusations of mutiny and an alleged attempt to overthrow the government.

“The Defence Headquarters has today inaugurated a General Court Martial to try 36 serving military personnel over alleged mutiny aimed at overthrowing the government of the day,” the statement said.

He added that the move follows an earlier announcement made on 26 January 2026 and underscores the Armed Forces’ commitment to discipline and accountability.

“The inauguration marks a significant step in reinforcing discipline, accountability, and the commitment of the Armed Forces to safeguarding national integrity and constituted authority,” Uba stated.

He further assured that proceedings would adhere strictly to due process.

“Proceedings of the court will be conducted with the highest standards of fairness, impartiality, and strict adherence to due process, guaranteeing that justice will be served without fear or favour. All cases will be addressed within the extant legal frameworks of the military justice system.”

The DHQ also reiterated its commitment to professionalism, discipline, and the rule of law, while ensuring that the rights of all personnel are respected.

The trial follows months of shifting official positions on the alleged plot.

In October 2025, the military announced the arrest of 16 senior officers over what it then described as acts of indiscipline and violations of military regulations, while dismissing claims of a coup attempt.

At the time, authorities attributed the unrest among the officers to frustrations over repeated failures in promotion examinations and perceived career stagnation.

A statement issued by the then Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau (retd), indicated that some of the officers were already undergoing disciplinary procedures for unrelated offences.

However, in January 2026, the military revised its position, confirming that a failed coup plot had been uncovered following a comprehensive investigation conducted in line with established procedures.

According to the DHQ, the probe identified several officers with cases to answer over alleged plans to overthrow the government.

“The comprehensive investigation process… has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel,” the statement noted, adding that the findings pointed to actions inconsistent with the ethics and professional standards of the Armed Forces.

Further reinforcing the allegations, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd), disclosed that he was among those reportedly targeted by the plotters.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on 1 February 2026, Musa said he had been marked for arrest and possibly assassination.

“I was also a target. I was supposed to be arrested, and if I refused, I was supposed to be shot,” he said.

The ongoing court martial is expected to determine the culpability of the accused officers as the military seeks to address what it describes as a serious threat to national security.