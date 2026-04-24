Emir of Mubi Confers Abdulrahman Kwancham With Sarkin Fulani Mubi 

* Hails Kwancham’s legacy of service

Daji Sani in Yola

Thousands of supporters converged on Mubi in northern part of Adamawa State on Thursday to witness the conferment of the traditional title of Sarkin Fulani Mubi on Abdulrahman Kwancham at a grand reception led by Dan Maliki of Adamawa, Dauda Saidu.

Youth groups, women’s associations, and political figures lined the streets as Kwancham’s convoy arrived, turning the event into a major show of political and cultural support.

The Emir of Mubi, Alhaji Isa Amadu, said the honour was due to Kwancham’s character, consistent leadership, and commitment to humanitarian work across the state.

Dan Maliki Dauda Saidu told the gathering that the title was earned through years of service, adding that Kwancham’s passion for humanity and his contributions to community development had built deep trust among the people of Adamawa.

Responding to the honour, Kwancham expressed gratitude for the warm reception. He described Adamawa as a land rich in resources and peace and pledged to keep supporting initiatives that drive development and stability.

Kwancham used the platform to call for stronger unity and peaceful coexistence among all ethnic groups in the state.

He said progress depends on communities protecting their shared values and rejecting division.

He conveyed greetings from key national figures, including National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; NDLEA Chairman, General Buba Marwa (rtd); and the Governor of Adamawa State. He urged young people to reject drug abuse and instead channel their energy into education and enterprise.

Kwancham commended the NSA for ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture. He noted that improved stability at the national level would translate to safer communities in Adamawa and the wider North-east.

In his remarks, the Emir of Mubi urged residents to sustain trust and unity.

He described peace as the greatest asset of Mubi and Adamawa State, and called on the Fulani community to uphold its long-standing values of integrity and peaceful coexistence.

The Emir ended with prayers for Kwancham, expressing hope that his vision and leadership would continue to bring progress and harmony to the region.