Leading Laboratory Solutions Provider LS Scientific, Features at Pharma West Africa

Raheem Akingbolu

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical market, valued at over $2 billion, continues to expand in response to rising demand for locally produced medicines. However, gaps in quality control infrastructure, limited access to advanced laboratory technologies, and increasing regulatory expectations have continued to constrain the sector’s ability to scale and compete globally.

Against this backdrop, LS Scientific, leading Scientific Laboratory Solutions Provider in Nigeria, featured at Pharma West Africa 2026, joining stakeholders across the value chain to address these challenges and explore pathways for industry advancement.

The exhibition brought together regulators, manufacturers, and solution providers, serving as a platform for knowledge exchange and the introduction of technologies aimed at improving pharmaceutical quality and operational efficiency.

At this year’s event, the leading providers of laboratory solution providers in Nigeria, LS Scientific, showcased a range of advanced technologies from globally recognized partners, including ERWEKA Germany, IKA Germany, Metrohm Switzerland, Astell UK, VELP Italy, Chemlab Belgium, Wasserlab Spain, Phenomenex USA, DWK UK, ELGA UK, Scharlab Spain and VWR UK

“Pharma West Africa represents more than an exhibition, it’s a catalyst for the next phase of pharmaceutical growth on the continent” said Murewa Odunjo Managing director LS Scientific. “we are glad to contribute to its growth by showcasing a range of advanced solutions for the sector.”

Industry response at the exhibition reflected a growing appetite for innovation. Several attendees noted encountering equipment not previously available in the Nigerian market, while others highlighted the breadth of solutions as indicative of a more integrated approach to laboratory operations.

“The diversity of laboratory equipment here reflects where the industry needs to go,” one attendee said, referencing the role of modern laboratory systems in strengthening compliance and consistency.

The Managing Director also hinted at the Company’s participation as part of a larger scheme and has launched

a scheme to allow Pharmaceutical Companies to purchase major capital Equipment and Instrument ,Chemicals and Consumables at a discounted rate and (six) 6-payment plan to ease the burden of capital requirement.

As the exhibition concluded, stakeholders reiterated a shared priority: advancing the pharmaceutical sector will depend on sustained investment in infrastructure, expanded access to technology, and continued collaboration across the ecosystem.