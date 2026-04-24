Dangiwa Hands Over to Junior Housing Minister, Thanks Tinubu, Others

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Erstwhile Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, yesterday handed over the mantle of leadership to the Minister of State in the ministry, Yusuf Ata, following his exit from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The former minister expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the confidence he placed on him to serve as minister, describing the opportunity to serve the country at ministerial level a rare privilege.

He explained that the opportunity to contribute to the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, particularly in advancing access to affordable housing and strengthening urban development, remains one of the greatest honours of his public service journey.

Dangiwa made the comments in Abuja during the event, a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, said.

In the same vein, the former minister appreciated the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, for the invaluable support, encouragement, and steadfastness shown to him, and the belief he had in his capacity to have nominated him to serve at the national level.

To the permanent secretary, the management, and the entire staff of the ministry, Dangiwa expressed heartfelt appreciation for the professionalism, dedication, and resilience shown by the entire team.

“Your unwavering commitment to duty, even in the face of challenges, made our collective achievements possible. I am equally grateful to my team of aides, whose loyalty, diligence, and behind-the-scenes efforts ensured that the work of the office was carried out efficiently and effectively”, he remarked.

He also acknowledged the invaluable partnership of stakeholders across the built environment, professionals, developers, institutions, and collaborators whose cooperation and shared vision have been critical in driving reforms and delivering on the ministry’s mandate.

“Together, we have laid foundations that I am confident will continue to yield positive outcomes for our nation” he stated.

Dangiwa extended his best wishes to the incoming minister whom he described as a seasoned technocrat and an engineer by profession, urging the staff and stakeholders to accord him the same level of cooperation, loyalty, and support he was privileged to receive.

“ The task ahead is both important and demanding, but with unity of purpose and commitment, I am confident that even greater strides will be achieved in the housing and urban development sector”, he remarked.

The former minister also expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria’s housing and urban development sector, urging stakeholders to sustain the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and service to the nation, stating “I leave with a deep sense of fulfillment and with enduring respect for all who made this journey worthwhile”.

In his remarks, the minister of State, Ata, commended the outgoing minister for his vision, leadership, and professionalism, highlighting the positive reception of the ministry’s initiatives across stakeholders, including public feedback on social media and institutional partners.

He reaffirmed his continued commitment to the ministry’s programmes and activities, assuring that he would remain available for collaboration in support of ongoing reforms, and thanked all stakeholders for their collective contributions to the ministry’s progress.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, lauded the outgoing minister for the wealth of experience he brought to bear in the sector, which resulted in what he said were ‘giant strides’ achieved under his supervision.

He highlighted Dangiwa’s resilience and versatility in navigating financial constraints to deliver tangible progress including, urban renewal initiatives, development of manufacturing hubs, and advancement in housing data systems.

Belgore further noted that the Minister’s expertise has re-aligned the ministry toward achieving its primary mandate of providing affordable housing to Nigerians.