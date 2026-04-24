Activate Success Partners Flutterwave to Boost Youth Entrepreneurship, Financial Inclusion Through YEEP

Activate Success International Foundation (ASIF), a Nigerian non-profit organisation focused on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship development, and enterprise activation has pledged to advance youth entrepreneurship and digital financial inclusion across Nigeria under the 2026 edition of the Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme (YEEP).

To effectively achieve the purpose, the NGO said to has entered into a strategic partnership with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company.

Founder/CEO of Activate Success International Foundation, Mrs. Love Idoko-Uloko, made the disclosure in a press statement on Friday.

She said that partnering with Flutterwave strengthens their mission.

Both organisations will also explore opportunities to connect beneficiaries to additional enterprise support programmes, strengthening pathways for sustainable business growth.

Idoko-Uloko said: “Young Nigerians do not need to be rescued; they need to be resourced Our work through YEEP has consistently focused on providing real opportunities like funding, skills, and access. Partnering with Flutterwave strengthens this mission and expands the impact for every entrepreneur we support.

“Through YEEP 2026, the partnership will deliver grants, digital financial tools, and enterprise support to young Nigerians building businesses and livelihoods nationwide.

“For 10 years, ASIF has run YEEP as one of Nigeria’s credible platforms for enterprise development, providing training, mentorship, and funding to young entrepreneurs. In 2025 alone, the programme deployed over ₦50 million in cash and equipment grants to support selected young Nigerians with viable business proposals. YEEP 2025 recorded over 2,000 attendees, while ASIF’s broader youth engagement ecosystem, including NYSC orientation camp activations, reached more than 30,000 young people across the country.

“As Lead Sponsor of YEEP 2026, Flutterwave will integrate its full payment ecosystem—including Send App, merchant solutions, and digital financial infrastructure—equipping beneficiaries with tools to seamlessly receive payments, manage transactions, and scale sustainable enterprises.”

Similarly, the statement also quoted the Founder/CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola as saying that his organization is ready to raise the financial infrastructure in Africa.

“At Flutterwave, we are committed to building the financial infrastructure that powers Africa’s growth. This partnership with ASIF allows us to put those tools directly in the hands of young entrepreneurs, helping them formalize, grow, and participate fully in the digital economy”, he said.

Meanwhile, YEEP 2026 is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2026, in Abuja.

Beyond the summit, the partnership will extend to NYSC orientation camp engagements across the country, where thousands of corps members will gain exposure to digital financial tools, including payment solutions, merchant services, and financial management capabilities.

The initiative, the organizers said, aligns with broader national priorities around financial inclusion and youth economic participation.

They added that expanding access to digital financial tools remains critical to unlocking productivity within Nigeria’s largely informal economy and enabling young people to participate more effectively in formal economic systems.