NDLEA Secures Court-Ordered Forfeiture of N33.6bn Opioid Haul Intercepted at Onne Port

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recorded a major breakthrough in its sustained crackdown on drug trafficking, securing an interim forfeiture order for 17 containers loaded with illicit opioids valued at over N33.6 billion.

The order was granted by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, following a motion ex parte filed by the agency. The ruling, delivered by Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed, transfers custody and control of the seized containers and their contents to the federal government pending the final determination of the case.

The containers were intercepted at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex in Onne, Rivers State, across multiple operations between April and September 2025.

Inside them were a massive cache of 19.6 million pills of Tramadol, Tafrodol, Tapentadol, and Carisoprodol, alongside 2.49 million bottles of Codeine syrup.

The total weight of the seized psychotropic substances stood at 365,657 kilogrammes.

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed ordered the interim forfeiture of the containers, describing them as illegally imported consignments brought into Nigeria by unidentified persons. He also directed that the NDLEA retain custody of the exhibits until the case is fully resolved.

Reacting to the development, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Buba Marwa, described the forfeiture as a decisive blow to drug cartels.

He said the action goes beyond a routine seizure, amounting to the dismantling of critical financial resources used by criminal networks.

“This is not just a seizure; it is a total dispossession of resources meant to fuel destruction, addiction, and criminality. By stripping these syndicates of assets worth over N33.6 billion, we have struck at the very core of their operations,” Marwa said.

He further emphasized that the move sends a strong signal that Nigeria will not tolerate the circulation of proceeds from illicit drugs, particularly those linked to organized crime and terrorism financing.

Marwa commended the judiciary for its timely intervention, noting that collaboration between the courts and enforcement agencies remains vital in the fight against drug trafficking.

He also praised NDLEA officers at the Onne Port Command for their vigilance and professionalism, which led to the discovery of the concealed shipments.

The NDLEA boss acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Customs Service and other port stakeholders, as well as international partners whose intelligence-sharing and technical assistance contributed to the success of the operation.

He reaffirmed the agency’s resolve to intensify efforts to dismantle drug networks and curb substance abuse across the country.