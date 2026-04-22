Ex-Top Banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Declares for 2027 Presidency Under ADC

• Vows to fix insecurity, rebuild Nigeria’s economy

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





A former chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and ex-banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has signalled his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), promising to tackle Nigeria’s deepening insecurity and economic crisis.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television yesterday, Hayatu-Deen, who previously withdrew from the 2023 presidential race, said his decision to re-enter the political arena was driven by the worsening state of the nation, particularly the intersection between poverty and insecurity.

The Chief Executive of Alpine Investment painted a grim picture of the country’s security landscape, drawing from personal experience and broader national trends. The former banker revealed that his own family had been directly affected by insurgency, recounting how his sister was kidnapped and held captive for over two years before escaping.

Describing the situation as devastating, he argued that the roots of insecurity in Nigeria stretch back decades, citing poor governance, rising poverty, and structural neglect, particularly in the northern region. According to him, an estimated 105 million Nigerians now live below the poverty line, with a disproportionate concentration in the North.

He further linked the crisis to regional and environmental factors, including the proliferation of arms following the collapse of Libya and the shrinking of Lake Chad, which has displaced millions and eroded livelihoods across the Sahel.

“First and foremost, right from the 1990s, we saw signs of this coming in the sense that governance has been a very big problem. So there were lots of ungoverned spaces. Secondly, the number of those who are creeping into the poverty bracket has been increasing very, very rapidly.

“Approximately 105 million Nigerians are living below the poverty line. And this is what will shock you, in the sense that approximately 90 per cent of those who are poor actually live in the northern part of the country,” he argued.

Hayatu-Deen also criticised what he described as lapses in governance and security coordination, arguing that national security should be treated with the same urgency as economic management. He maintained that inadequate funding, weak intelligence, and policy missteps have compounded the crisis.

On the political front, the presidential hopeful justified his decision to join the ADC, describing the party as a viable alternative amid what he called the collapse of Nigeria’s traditional opposition platforms.

He said his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had become a “hollow shell,” while other parties such as the Labour Party were grappling with internal crises.

In contrast, he portrayed the ADC as a growing coalition of experienced politicians and reform-minded leaders capable of mounting a serious challenge in 2027. He highlighted the role of the party’s leadership in stabilising and expanding its base despite what he alleged were systemic obstacles placed by both the government and electoral authorities.

“The thing is that the current government has virtually snuffed out the opposition completely. I’m not an interloper. I went into the PDP. I’m a loyal, engaging partner of the PDP. Over the years, within the last two or three years, I’ve seen the slow undoing of the PDP. And what is left is actually virtually a hollow shell, as far as I can see.

“It doesn’t mean it cannot be rebuilt in another time. There are all kinds of crises going on within the parties. And we can see an invisible hand that is actually wading into these conversations and creating a lot of crises. Many of the people in the ADC came from some of these parties,” he added.

Addressing concerns about his alleged lack of electoral experience, the economist rejected the notion that he was a political outsider, arguing that his career has consistently straddled both the public and private sectors.

He cited his tenure at the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC), where he rose to become group managing director, overseeing a vast portfolio of companies and navigating complex political and economic environments. He also referenced his advisory roles to past administrations and his involvement in national policy initiatives, including the Vision 2010 programme.

Despite entering a crowded field that include prominent political figures, Hayatu-Deen insisted that his technocratic background and economic expertise set him apart at a time when Nigeria faces what he described as an existential crisis.

He argued that the country requires a leader with a deep understanding of economic management and institutional reform, rather than conventional political credentials.

Outlining his policy direction, the presidential aspirant said his first priority in office would be to simultaneously address national security and economic recovery. He proposed convening a high-level assembly of experts and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive strategy.

Besides, he emphasised that his ambition was driven by a long-standing commitment to national development rather than personal gain, describing himself as deeply invested in Nigeria’s future.