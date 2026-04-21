  • Tuesday, 21st April, 2026

Prince Samuel Adedoyin Bags Independent Newspapers Lifetime Achievement Award, Set for Vanguard Honour

Life & Style | 17 seconds ago

Prince Samuel Adedoyin, OFR, Founder and Executive Chairman of Doyin Group of Companies, was last Saturday honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Independent Newspapers at its prestigious 2025 Awards Ceremony.

The event, held at Eko Hotels & Suites, formed part of the organisation’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, themed “Breaking Barriers, Shaping the Future.”

According to Independent Newspapers, the Lifetime Achievement Award is conferred on individuals who have made enduring and impactful contributions to Nigeria’s development across business, governance, and society. The selection process involves public input, expert evaluation, and internal assessment by the Editorial Board.

Prince Adedoyin was recognised for his:

Decades of industrial and entrepreneurial leadership

Large-scale job creation across multiple sectors

Extensive philanthropy in education, healthcare, and community development

The Doyin Group of Companies is a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning manufacturing (FMCG, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals), agriculture, real estate, banking and finance, energy, and the automotive sector.

Other distinguished recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include: General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, Chief Don Etiebet, Dr Atedo Peterside, Chief Kessington Adebutu, and Chief Emeka Chukwuemeka Okonkwo.

In a remarkable double honour, the Igbomina-born industrialist from Kwara State is also set to receive a similar Lifetime Achievement Award from Vanguard Media Limited at its 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony scheduled for Friday, April 24, in Lagos.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.