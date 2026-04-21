Prince Samuel Adedoyin Bags Independent Newspapers Lifetime Achievement Award, Set for Vanguard Honour

Prince Samuel Adedoyin, OFR, Founder and Executive Chairman of Doyin Group of Companies, was last Saturday honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Independent Newspapers at its prestigious 2025 Awards Ceremony.

The event, held at Eko Hotels & Suites, formed part of the organisation’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, themed “Breaking Barriers, Shaping the Future.”

According to Independent Newspapers, the Lifetime Achievement Award is conferred on individuals who have made enduring and impactful contributions to Nigeria’s development across business, governance, and society. The selection process involves public input, expert evaluation, and internal assessment by the Editorial Board.

Prince Adedoyin was recognised for his:

Decades of industrial and entrepreneurial leadership

Large-scale job creation across multiple sectors

Extensive philanthropy in education, healthcare, and community development

The Doyin Group of Companies is a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning manufacturing (FMCG, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals), agriculture, real estate, banking and finance, energy, and the automotive sector.

Other distinguished recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include: General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, Chief Don Etiebet, Dr Atedo Peterside, Chief Kessington Adebutu, and Chief Emeka Chukwuemeka Okonkwo.

In a remarkable double honour, the Igbomina-born industrialist from Kwara State is also set to receive a similar Lifetime Achievement Award from Vanguard Media Limited at its 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony scheduled for Friday, April 24, in Lagos.