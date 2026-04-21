Group: People Calling for Removal of  INEC Boss are Enemies of Democracy

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A group, Ijumu Development Union (IDU) has described those calling for resignation or sack of the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ,Professor Joash Amupitan as enemies of the Democracy that our fathers fought hard for.

The President of IDU , Ahmed-Ade Fatai, made this known while addressing journalists at a press conference held in Lokoja yesterday , where the group was reacting to the purported call for resignation or sack by the president .

Ahmed -Ade explained that these calls are being made by some individuals and groups who do not mean well for the democracy.

He said: “We stand before you as one united voice, not in bitterness, but in bold defense of excellence, integrity, and the future of our democracy.

“The sudden cry that has been across the land is clear and unmistakable: Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, has not committed any sin and cannot be the sacrificial lamb of any political party or groups, who are only interested in their selfish agenda and cannot represent or reflect of the will of Nigerians.

“The call for the sack of Prof. Amupitan should be discarded and thrown in the bin as those behind it are mischief makers and enemies of democracy.

“Professor Joash Amupitan is not a stranger to this nation. He is a reputable lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a man of unquestionable character, and a distinguished academic, a former Deputy Vice chancellor of University of Jos, whose depth of knowledge in constitutional and electoral law is widely acknowledged.

“He is that rare professional who can look at the law and immediately distinguish between what is right and what is convenient. Above all, Professor Joash Amupitan is our so. A true and proud son of the ljumu Kingdom. He is a worthy ambassador of our land who has brought honour to ljumu through his hard work, ingenuity, and outstanding achievements. For us to be a minority is not a crime It has never been, and it must never become one.

“The only crime would be to punish competence because of where a man comes from. Professor Amupitan was not appointed to represent any ethnic interest; he was appointed to serve the Federal Republic of Nigeria to safeguard the ballot, to protect every vote, and to strengthen the trust of over 200 million Nigerians in the democratic process.

“He has shown, through his conduct and scholarship, that he fully understands the sacred tenets of his duty: neutrality, transparency, fairness, and unwavering

commitment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Today we say with one voice’ we should allow him to remain focused so as to deliver responsibly the assignment at his hands.

“We reject that message. We call on the Presidency, the National Assembly, the federal government, and all well-meaning Nigerians to listen to this cry, not as the cry of one group, but as the cry of every Nigerian who believes that merit must matter more than imagination. Professor Joash Amupitan has the capacity, the character, and the competence to deliver. Give him the peace of mind and the institutional support to do exactly that.

We are not asking for favours. We are asking for fairness.”