Atlético Madrid Confirm Lookman’s Injury Not Serious

*Insist he ‘needsmaximum caution to avoid the risk of a formal injury’

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Atletico Madrid announced yesterday that they have taken precautionary measures over the fitness of Ademola Lookman.

After MRI evaluation on Monday of his injured adductor in Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid, confirmed that the Nigerian international has not suffered a serious injury, rather, it was mere muscle discomfort.

Rojiblancos however admitted that the club intend to manage the forward with “maximum caution to avoid the risk of a formal injury.”

Consequently, Lookman will follow an individualized recovery plan, training separately from the rest of his teammates over the coming days.

Atlético also insisted that there is no definitive timeline for his return to full team training. “Lookman will continue to work alone until his condition improves.”

Earlier at the weekend after the Cup final, it was speculated in Madrid that Lookman could miss the next two matches so that he could be fresh and ready for the UEFA Champions League home semifinal clash with Arsenal on April 29.

Lookman was subbed off in Saturday’s Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad after he felt pain in his adductor.

According to medical authorities, adductor injuries are known for their risk of recurrence if a player returns too quickly. Nigeria’s medical staff, alongside Atlético’s, will be cautious. Rushing him back for short-term gain could lead to a longer absence later, the experts warned.

Apart from club duties with Atlético, Ademola Lookman is one of Nigeria’s most important attacking players.

He will be needed in Nigeria’s two international friendlies against Poland and Portugal later next month. The two games are important fixtures for the Super Eagles who will not be part of the 48-team for the 2026 World Cup in North American this summer.

Nigerian handler, Eric Chelle, can excuse Lookman from Super Eagles for the the Four-Nation Unity Cup defence in London later this month but needs him more for the friendlies.

Since arrival from Italian club Atalanta in January, he has netted seven goals and made four assists to become an important part of Diego Simeone set up at the Metropolitano.