Rainstorm: TCN Declares Force Majeure on Ikeja West-Osogbo Line

*Fall in transmission loss to 7.4% excites company

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has declared a force majeure on the Ikeja West–Osogbo 330kV transmission line following a severe rainstorm that damaged critical infrastructure along the corridor.

In a statement issued yesterday, signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the company said the incident occurred on Thursday, April 16, 2026, when the transmission line tripped during the storm due to a fault detected about 14.9 kilometres from the Ikeja West (Ayobo) end of the line.



Subsequent inspection by TCN’s maintenance team, the company revealed, showed that Tower 515 had collapsed under the impact of the storm, with the structure failing at its midsection, thereby disrupting power flow along the affected line.

The declaration of force majeure indicates that the outage was caused by circumstances beyond the control of the transmission operator, effectively limiting its ability to guarantee normal operations on the line until repairs are completed.



TCN explained that it has commenced emergency response measures, including the mobilisation of materials and personnel to the site for the reconstruction of the damaged tower. Engineers are currently working to dismantle the collapsed structure to pave the way for its re-erection, it said.

Despite the setback, the company noted that bulk power supply along the corridor has not been entirely cut off, as an alternative transmission line remains in service, helping to maintain some level of system stability and power evacuation capacity.



The Ikeja West–Osogbo 330kV line is a major transmission route within Nigeria’s national grid, linking key substations and supporting electricity distribution across parts of the southwest. Disruptions along the axis can affect grid flexibility and reduce redundancy, increasing vulnerability to wider system disturbances.

TCN, however, assured stakeholders that efforts are ongoing to restore full operational capacity to the line as quickly as possible. The company added that it is working assiduously to reinstate redundancy in the corridor, which is critical for maintaining grid reliability, especially during peak demand periods.

It further stated that updates on the progress of the repair work would be communicated as restoration activities continue.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the public that a force majeure has occurred on the Ikeja West – Osogbo 330kV transmission line following a severe rainstorm on Thursday, 16 April 2026. The line tripped during the storm, due to fault, which was detected at approximately 14.9km from the Ikeja West (Ayobo) end of the transmission line.

“Further inspection by TCN maintenance crews revealed that Tower No. 515 had collapsed during the storm, with the structure giving way at its midsection. While TCN is mobilising materials and personnel for the re-erection of the fallen tower, efforts are currently ongoing by its engineers to dismantle the affected tower.

“We assure that we will work assiduously to restore flexibility and redundancy in that corridor as alternative lines are still in service evacuating bulk power. Updates will be provided as work progresses,” it added.

Meanwhile, the TCN has lauded the Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider (TSP), Dr. Oluwagbenga Ajiboye, and all general managers of the 10 regions of the TCN for their role in reducing the Transmission Loss Factor (TLF) across the nation’s transmission network.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had recently mandated that the TCN further reduce the grid transmission losses to a maximum of 6.5 per cent by December 31, 2026. This followed a 7.24 per cent average in 2025 (down from 8.71 per cent in 2024). The new 6.5 per cent cap aims to curb electricity dissipated during transmission.

Managing Director/CEO of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, while declaring open a two-day quarterly meeting of the executive directors, and all TCN general managers in Abuja, described the achievement as evidence that collective effort is producing measurable improvements in system efficiency.

“This achievement reflects not only commitment to duty but also demonstrates that our collective efforts are yielding measurable improvements in system efficiency,” a statement by the company said.

Abdulaziz urged the team to consolidate on the gains by delivering tangible improvements in core operational and managerial performance, in key areas, including the elimination of every avoidable losses, strengthening maintenance culture and discipline, reducing outages, and aligning regional operations with management’s strategic direction to build a more robust transmission network.

Abdulaziz also reaffirmed management’s commitment to continue to provide a conducive working environment, calling on staff to approach the tasks ahead with renewed energy, shared purpose, and steadfast dedication to duty.

Earlier in his welcome address, the ED TSP, Ajiboye stated that the meeting was convened to appraise company performance, identify operational challenges, and set strategic plans for the future.